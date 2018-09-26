Lil Rev to host ukulele, harmonica workshops at LACA

LUDINGTON — Lil Rev, aka Mark Revenson, will return to the Ludington Area Center for the Arts (LACA) on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 29-30.

Lil Rev is a well-known musician, specializing in Americana music. He hails from Wisconsin and has released several albums and he teaches and performs all over the United States.

During his residency at LACA Lil Rev will host a pair of workshops and an evening concert. On Sept. 29 Lil Rev will teach a ukulele workshop from 1-3 p.m. This workshop is intended for musicians of all skill levels.

On Sept. 30, Lil Rev will teach a “Harmonica From Scratch” workshop from 1-3 p.m. The harmonica class is for the complete beginner. Learn holding, lip position, major scale, simple songs, train and percussive styles, blues licks and much more.

There is a cost for both events. Workshop participants will receive a free ticket to Lil Rev’s Saturday evening concert at LACA beginning at 7 p.m. Concert tickets are at a cost, too.

In an effort to make the workshops more affordable to area students LACA will be offering them at a discounted rate. In addition to the discounted workshop fee, all student participants who take part in the workshops will be admitted to the Saturday evening concert for $1.

To register for the workshops or to purchase tickets to the concert, contact LACA at (231) 845-2787, visit the LACA office, 107 S. Harrison St. in Ludington or e-mail info@ludingtonartscenter.org.

The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is located at 107 S. Harrison St., downtown Ludington. The Arts Center is open Tuesdays-Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 12-3 p.m. For more information, contact info@ludingtonartscenter.org or phone (231) 845-2787.