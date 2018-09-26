Looking Back for Sept.

40 YEARS AGO

Marine patrol cutback draws unhappy response

The state Department of Natural Resources is less than happy with a decision by the Manistee County Board of Commissioners to curtail the sheriff’s marine patrol on Lake Michigan. The DNR’s concern is reflected in a letter Roy Howes, commission chairman, from Edward H. Dorie, administrative assistant, marine safety section, law enforcement division. Dorie said there are several state statutes which make it mandatory for the sheriff of the county to participate in marine-related law enforcement.

New Wards manager

Donald R. Dean has been appointed manager of Montgomery Ward’s store here. When asked how he felt about his latest transfer, Dean said, “It feels very good to get back into management. The (Manistee) store is nice for this size area, and it’s been kept up well.”

60 YEARS AGO

Onekama M-22 paving contract

A recent release of the Michigan State Highway Department lists the letting of a contract to Hertel-Deyo Co., Grand Rapids, for 0.9 mile of grading and drainage work, bituminous aggregate surfacing and curb and gutter construction on M-22 in the village of Onekama. Their bid was $167,960. Completion date is September 15, 1959.

80 YEARS AGO

Hearing on span over river

Plans for construction of a new $270,000 Manistee and Northeastern Railway Bridge across the Manistee River to replace the structure now in use were announced today by P.P. Schnorbach, president of the road, who filed formal application for permission to build the span yesterday with the U.S. War Department district engineer Liet. Col. W.H. Holcombe in Milwaukee. If the railway is given authority to carry through the program it has drafted, the bridge will be completed before the opening of the navigation season next spring.

To tech school

Harry Sponnoble, accompanied by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. H.A. Sponnoble, left today for Houghton, Michigan to enter Michigan Technological College on a scholarship as a Freshman in the department of chemical engineering. He will room with another former Manistee student, Ted Walker.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum.