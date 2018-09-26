Manistee Commitment Scholarship program inducts 20 new members

SCOTTVILLE — Every success story begins with a dream.

From that dream a seed is planted and begins to take root. Through commitment and dedication the dreams that once may have seemed out of reach suddenly turn into reality.

Three years ago Manistee philanthropists Bill and Marty Paine took a step to provide financial support to make dreams come true for many Manistee County students. Working with the Manistee County Community Foundation, West Shore Community College, the Manistee Intermediate School District, Bear Lake, CASMAN Alternative Academy, Kaleva Norman Dickson, Manistee Area Public, Manistee Catholic Central and Onekama Consolidated Schools the Manistee Commitment Scholarship program came into existence.

On Wednesday evening at the Center Stage Theater on the campus of West Shore Community College 20 high school freshmen who will form the cohort of the class of 2022 were inducted into the program before parents, school officials and members of the community.

They will join 64 other students from the first two cohorts representing all six Manistee County School districts who are on their way to getting a free college education at West Shore Community College with this program. It is designed to help remove the social, financial and academic barriers to success these students may face.

Hannah Rodriguez, the Program Officer — Youth & Education for Manistee County Community Foundation who oversees this program, stressed to the new cohort the important journey they were embarking on.

“The induction ceremony is exciting for the Manistee Commitment Scholars and the community,” said Rodriguez. “It provides a platform for the program’s many partners to talk about their commitment to the program and all of the students involved.”

Rodriguez said they will be along for every step of the journey.

“You are here tonight because your schools and your community want to make a college education possible for you by removing barriers of success,” said Rodriguez. “Many of you will be the first to attend college and might be navigating a process that is unfamiliar.”

Rodriguez said the Manistee Commitment Scholarship program will walk alongside them in that journey over the next several years as they prepare academically, socially, personally and financially to take the next big step in their education.

“Your schools have recognized you have a desire to further your education and they believe you have the work ethic and drive to be successful in this program,” said Rodriguez. “That is why they nominated you to be a part of it.”

Manistee County Community Foundation president and CEO Laura Heintzelman also spoke about the importance of the educational process.

“Education is the key to unlocking opportunities for our area youth and to ensuring their success,” said Heintzelman. “The foundation is proud to administer this innovative program and is dedicated to supporting the scholars and their families.”

Heintzelman said Bill and Marty Paine have been vital to giving these students hope through education.

“Ernie Fletcher said it well when he commented, ‘Education is greatest opportunity to give an irrevocable gift to the next generation,’ and that is exactly what Bill and Marty Paine did in establishing the Manistee Commitment Scholarship program,” said Heintzelman. “Through their gift they are helping to remove roadblocks and pave the way to a bright future for you and other Manistee County youth.”

West Shore Community College president Scott Ward said they are pleased to be a part of this program that is preparing 84 future college students to start their college education on their campus.

“Community is part of our name and that is what we are here for: to help the community,” said Ward. “The commitment scholarship program is a promise program. So you just fill your end of the deal, but that promise is empty if we don’t get you to the end to graduate. So our commitment is to see you complete your education.”

Manistee Intermediate School District interim superintendent David Cox said the cohort concept is important so it is vital that they support each other along their path.

“This unique partnership allows students to grow and get to know students from other districts which is another unique opportunity,” said Cox. “It allows them to support each other through the ups and downs along with the challenging moments.”

One of the biggest success stories of the night to inspire the new cohort was Hunter Jarvis who was a part of the first cohort. Rodriguez said he has been so dedicated to his studies since entering this program that he is graduating a year early for the rest of his cohorts and will be the first student from the group to enter WSCC next fall.

Jarvis told the new cohorts to make the most of their opportunity.

“This is a life changing event that you will remember forever,” said Jarvis. “It is an opportunity that not a lot of people will ever have. The scholarship will play a key role in achieving academic goals, and if you work hard, your life goals.”

New to the program this year is Kate Thomson who will serve as program associate and be working directly with both the Manistee Commitment Scholarship program and the foundation’s Youth Advisory group.

“Like you, I am new to this program and I hope you, like me, are excited to be a part of it,” said Thomson. “I am most excited about our new journey together down the path of this outstanding opportunity.”