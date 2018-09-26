Shoreline Music Society at the Ramsdell opening night on Oct. 12

MANISTEE — The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts (RRCA) has formed a partnership with a new Michigan nonprofit, the Shoreline Music Society will feature a chamber music series launching at 5 p.m. on Oct. 12.

Attendees can experience music in a whole new way as the Shoreline Music Society transforms a concert experience into a conversation among friends, including an up-close-and-personal encounter with the music, artistic director Robert Nordling and Shoreline’s world-class performers.

The evening’s music will consist of Franz Schubert’s Symphony No. 5 and Richard Wagner’s Siegfried Idyll. Tickets include complimentary heavy hors-d’oeuvres. Beverages will be available for purchase.

Purchase tickets at MyNorthTickets.com or by calling (800) 836-0717.

Matthew Thomas, Shoreline Music Society president, said he noticed that Manistee and the surrounding area — Cadillac, Reed City, Onekama and Ludington — really had no classical music offerings. That’s when he reached out to Xavier Verna, RRCA executive director, to start something at the Ramsdell.

“I reached out to Xavier Verna when I realized that the Ramsdell did not have a dedicated classical-music concert series, which I thought was a shame since it’s such a historic and beautiful space,” he said. “That is unusual since Michigan has so many small regional orchestras, and also a shame – a great city like Manistee should have that as part of its cultural offerings.”

Thomas directs the Baroque on Beaver Festival each summer on Beaver Island, and has spent time over the past few years envisioning a project to bring chamber music to other under-served Michigan communities — not just for the summer season, but all year long.

“So, I founded Shoreline Music Society in order to bring world-class music and performers to the Manistee community for concerts and educational outreach,” said Thomas. “As we grow we’ll expand to other communities across Michigan but keep our home at Ramsdell.”

Future Shoreline Music Society events include:

• Sound Business — Jan. 16, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A leadership and team-building workshop using the power of music. Presented by New House Productions in partnership with the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce;

• Jeeyoon Kim, piano — Feb. 23, 2019, from 5-7:30 p.m. The Society welcomes pianist Jeeyoon Kim, who delights audiences with her sensitive artistry, colorful musical expression and insightful commentary from the stage; and

• Quartet Nouveau — April 6, 2019, at 5-7:30 p.m. San Diego-based Quartet Nouveau joins the Society for an intimate evening of string quartet music.

Shoreline music society provides an experience that is as interactive and engaging, as it is inspiring. It offers some of the most high quality orchestral performances in Michigan, featuring accomplished musicians from across the world, but also the opportunity for students to learn via engaging workshops.

Shoreline aims to break down the barrier between audiences and performers of all ages – make art music accessible, a conversation between groups of friends. Season one includes performances by the Shoreline Chamber Orchestra starting on Oct. 12.