STATE POLICE BLOTTER: MSP Cadillac Post handled 110 incidents from Sept. 17-23

CADILLAC — The Michigan State Police Cadillac Post released its weekly calls from Sept. 17 to Sept. 23.

In total, the MSP Cadillac Post handled 110 incidents. The Cadillac Post serves Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Manistee and Wexford counties.

Of the 110 incidents, troopers made the following arrests:

• One person for no operator’s license;

• Three people for driving with suspended license;

• Six people for the possession of narcotics;

• One person for unlawful use of a registration plate;

• Nine fugitives satisfying 11 outstanding warrants; and

• Troopers handled 22 traffic crashes.

Troopers conducted 180 traffic stops, writing 42 citations and the remainder as verbal warnings.

