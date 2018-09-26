UPDATE: Victims’ names released in Bear Lake crash

BEAR LAKE — Authorities released the names of two construction workers who were struck by a vehicle on U.S. 31 in Bear Lake on Tuesday afternoon.

Andre Alvesteffer, 20, of Pentwater, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, Damon Williamson, 23, of Ludington, is currently at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release.

Police say Williamson’s condition is improving; he is in stable condition. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

On Tuesday, Manistee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to U.S. 31 near Russell Street around 3:28 p.m., following reports of a fatal traffic crash in a Bear Lake construction zone.

Deputies say a 66 year old woman driving a 2013 Ford Taurus reportedly crossed the center line and hit the two construction workers, who were standing on the side of the roadway.

A witness allegedly told police the woman, who hails from Bear Lake, was driving at an excessive speed.

Williamson was taken via helicopter to Munson Medical Center, with life-threatening injuries shortly after the incident. The driver of the vehicle was not injured, and was wearing a seat belt.

Speed is believed to be a contributing factor, but police say alcohol was not. Police are waiting for toxicology reports, and additional information from investigators who were on the scene.

The case remains under investigation; no further details are available at this time.