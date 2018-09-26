Waterfowl hunting clinic held on Sept. 29

CADILLAC — Join the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Outdoor Skills Academy and Joe Duncan, of Daggs Custom Calls, and Matt “Master Blaster” Peterson, of Flight Control Guide Service, for a waterfowl hunting clinic on Sept. 29 in Cadillac.

This class will cover everything needed to get started in hunting waterfowl, including how to find a location, scouting, calling and gear.

The class will start at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center at 10 a.m. and will run four to five hours. The day starts in the classroom and then moves to the hiking trails around the center. The trails are ADA-accessible and easy to walk.

Once outside, attendees will demonstrate how to set up a hunting site, decoys, calling and more. All students will leave with the firsthand experience that will increase chances this upcoming waterfowl season.

There is a cost, which includes a brand-new Daggs Custom Calls duck call and lunch. Register for the waterfowl hunting clinic beforehand.

The Outdoor Skills Academy offers in-depth, expert instruction, gear and hands-on learning for a range of outdoor activities at locations around the state. Learn more at michigan.gov/outdoorskills.

The Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center is located in Mitchell State Park in Cadillac. A Recreation Passport is required for entry.

For more information about the class, contact Edward Shaw at (231) 779-1321 or shawe@michigan.gov.