20 YEARS AGO

Former band director to be honored

While celebrating Homecoming the week of Oct. 12, Manistee Catholic Central Schools will be honoring and thanking Robert F. Myers who served the school as band director, counselor, teacher and life-long friend. A special attraction at the pre-game of the Homecoming football game will feature Meyers playing the National Anthem.

40 YEARS AGO

No progress in teacher talks

Teacher contract negotiations in Onekama remain at a standstill today after a mediation session last night failed to produce any movement. Onekama Education Association negotiator Jim Anderson said today that a bargain session between the teachers and the Onekama Consolidated Schools Board of Education “accomplished nothing at all.”

Learn of sewer system delays

Some 90 persons who attended a meeting last night on a proposed sewer system for the Parkdale-Bear Lake area learned of bureaucratic delays, rule and requirement changes midway through the project, and an overload of red tape that has bogged the project down for the last three years.

80 YEARS AGO

Color Tour date change

Mother Nature is setting the stage for Michigan’s big autumn style show, in which all the trees and shrubs of the resort country display all the latest fall colors for the admiring thousands who stream into the state each year for the show. The Manistee County Tour, tentatively scheduled for October 9, will be held October 16 instead.

Notices on bridge

A number of local officials and townspeople have received copies of the official notice of the hearing on application by the M. & N.E. railway to build a bridge over the Manistee River here. The hearing will be conducted in the city building Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. by Lt. Col W.H. Holcombe of the U.S. Army engineering corps.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum