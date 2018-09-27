Area students look get close look at trade careers

BRETHREN — A common question asked to school age children is what they want to be when they grow up.

Often there is a program, field trip, guest speaker in class or something that ignites a spark in young minds to make them want to pursue a certain type of career. There also is movement in place around the state to encourage students to look more to the vocational trades as possible careers and schools are helping them get a look at what it takes to do those types of jobs.

That was the driving force behind Thursday’s Trades Fair at Brethren School as it gave students the opportunity to view several different trades and hear from people are currently working in those fields. Students from the Brethren Schools in the K-12 grade level and high school junior and seniors from Bear Lake Schools took part in the fair.

The Trades Fair was set up by Leah Wachlin who works as the career facilitator with schools in a five-county area on career development. Wachlin is hired through Networks Northwest and Michigan Works! with the Educational Plan Development Project she oversees is designed to introduce more career exploration into classrooms from that area.

“My position came about because ISD’s in five counties (Leelanau, Manistee Benzie, Wexford and Missaukee counties) of Northwest Michigan really saw a need for more career education and development of career exploration plans in schools,” said Wachlin.

Trade personnel geared their presentations to those respective grade levels at different times of the day. Wachlin said presenters were fantastic in holding all the children’s attention.

“We kind of asked the presenters to prepare something for the elementary age, middle school and high school ages,” said Wachlin. “There are about eight presenters today who are all local trades people talking about what they do and how they came to be in these professions. They are kind of showcasing some of their products, but also teaching the kids some of the basics of what they do. It is great for them ”

Trades that were represented at the fair included construction, pipefitter/plumber, Oxychem, welding, journeyman, cabinet maker and electrician.

“I feel like both parties came prepared today, as the kids came with curious minds, but these presenters brought lots of things to touch and interact with today,” said Wachlin. “I think the teachers really appreciate getting these kids’ minds interacting with the real world.”

Wachlin said the high school portion was geared more toward what they need to do for the next step in the education process.

“We have some people here who really coordinate the apprenticeship program for their trades, so they will really discuss with students how to pursue those careers,” said Wachlin. “It’s kind of a neat program to kick start the year and get everyone thinking about careers.”

Brethren counselor J.J. Randell said he thought the program was perfect for the students of all ages.

“It’s kind of a hands-on program for our students to show them we also have skills in trades where our locals can come in and show them their trade,” said Randell. “It shows the kids that the four-year degree might not be for everyone, and if they can get apprenticeships we can show students in our area that this a possibility as well.”