Encourage concert attendance

To the editor:

The August 26 bell concert at Guardian Angels Church was one of the most joyful and uplifting Manistee events in recent memory. The smiles and animated conversations and warm fellowship that we experienced make us confident in that assertion.

We thank the bell ringers, refreshments providers, and GA Preservation Committee for their hard work and generosity of spirit. We also thank Bishop Raica and the priests of Divine Mercy Parish for their on-going support of efforts to preserve this historic church.

Now we look forward to Sept. 30 when there will be a 3 p.m. organ concert at Guardian Angels. We plan to be there and hope that Catholics and non-Catholics alike will be present to enjoy and sustain this Manistee treasure.

Mary Ann and David Shinn

Manistee and Haslett