Fatal crash reminds use of caution in construction zones

MANISTEE COUNTY — Following a fatal crash in Bear Lake that left one dead and seriously injured another, authorities are reminding motorists to take extra caution when driving in construction zones.

Two construction workers were struck by a vehicle on U.S. 31 near Russell Street in Bear Lake on Tuesday afternoon. Andre Alvesteffer, 20, of Pentwater, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, Damon Williamson, 23, of Ludington, was left in critical condition.

Williamson was taken by AeroMed to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, and is said to be in stable condition. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

Manistee County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the vehicle was driven by a 66 year old woman, who was witnessed driving at an excessive speed. The vehicle crossed the center line, striking both Williamson and Alvesteffer.

John O’Hagan, Manistee County sheriff, said no arrests have been made. The investigation is still open; authorities are working to determine a cause, as toxicology reports and crash investigators’ findings have not yet been finalized.

When the reports are completed, O’Hagan said it will be turned over to the Manistee County prosecutor, who will then decide whether or not to authorize charges.

“It is easy for citizens to speculate what the cause of the crash was; however, until we turn over every stone throughout our investigation we don’t have the exact cause,” said O’Hagan. “We ask the community to be patient as we diligently work to determine the exact cause.”

No further details are available at this time.

While it has been a few days since the tragic crash took place, the public is now reminded to take extra caution when driving in construction zones, or in any area such as school zones.

O’Hagan said many factors could contribute to any traffic crash, especially in reduced speed zones — texting, eating, medical emergencies and even switching the radio station can turn deadly.

The law imposes fines up to $7,500 for injuring or killing a worker in a construction or maintenance zone, or imprisonment for up to 15 years.

“In my opinion, there are multiple factors. One big one is everyone always seem to be in a hurry,” O’Hagan said. “When that happens, motorists get careless and lose the extra caution, necessary to keep workers safe in those zones.”

Distracted driving, O’Hagan said, can be a danger to all on the roadway.

“Not catching the signs or flashing signals, indicating workers present, increases the risk,” he said. “Distracted driving could be (people) on the phone, eating food or adjusting the radio.”

When a driver exceeds the posted speed limit in a construction/work zone, O’Hagan said fines are doubled and additional points to a driver’s license are assessed for speeding.

Serious penalties may be imposed — three points for 10 mph or less; four points for more than 10 mph but less than 15 mph; and five points for speeding 15 mph over the posted speed.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation motorists who accumulate 12 or more points within a two-year period are required to take a driver’s assessment at the Secretary of State’s Office.

“Construction zone signs — orange and black in color — should trigger the mindset of ‘immediate braking,’ slow down to (a) prudent speed and proceed with caution,” said O’Hagan. “Many motorists will exceed the posted speed limit by 5-10 mph because they feel it is safe; however, that extra speed becomes an additional hazard for our construction folks.”

While workers are typically reminded of the dangers of the roadway each day, he said they are not always able to react in time. O’Hagan said, whether it seems safe or not, all drivers must abide by the posted signs.

“Workers are always mindful of the dangers,” O’Hagan said, “however, they are limited at times on what they can do to react which again, puts them into a danger zone.”