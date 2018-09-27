Jaycees to hold annual Blue or Green fundraiser

MANISTEE — On Oct. 20, the University of Michigan and Michigan State University football teams will clash on the field, continuing a longstanding intrastate rivalry.

Leading up to the game, however, a war will wage between the schools’ fan bases in Manistee County.

What color does Manistee bleed? That’s the question the Manistee Jaycees are once again asking the community, and the only answer they’ll accept is either Blue or Green.

For the third straight year, the Jaycees are encouraging local fans of each university to compete for bragging rights while supporting the organization’s signature project for 2018: raising funds for the local Blessings in a Backpack youth program.

For its final fundraising effort of the year, the Jaycees will have donation jars set up at six local businesses — one designated for the Wolverines and one for the Spartans at each location — to determine the most generous fan base.

“If you’re a Michigan fan, you donate to the Michigan jar. If you’re an MSU fan you donate in that jar,” said Kenny Kott of the Manistee Jaycees. “After the game, we’ll total the donations and whichever school has the most money raised will be considered the winner.”

Donation locations consist of Chopo’s Northside Bar, The Fillmore, The Bungalow, Stu’s Pub, North Channel Brewing Company and The Vogue Theatre. Donations will be accepted during business hours throughout the competition’s time frame, which begins on Sept. 29 and runs through Oct. 21.

In the fundraiser’s inaugural year, Michigan State fans claimed victory while Michigan fans settled the score in last year’s campaign.

“It’s been close each year,” Kott said.

This time around, more than just bragging rights are up for grabs.

“The stakes are a little bit higher this year,” Kott explained. “Next summer, at our Roots on the River summer concert series (at the Jaycees Bandshell on Memorial Drive in Manistee), we’ll fly the flag of the winner throughout the summer.”

In its first two years, the Blue or Green fundraiser has raised more than $1,100 to benefit the Jaycees’ signature projects.

The local Blessings in a Backpack program — the beneficiary of the upcoming fundraiser — is made up of a dedicated group of local volunteers who are committed to feeding hunger’s innocent victims: Children.

Since 2015, the program has sent countless backpacks of food home with children in need and the number of families that benefit continues to grow.

Blessings in a Backpack is a program aimed to ensure that area children will not go hungry on the weekends.