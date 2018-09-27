Laker spikers down Bobcats in 4 sets

BRETHREN — Bear Lake volleyball traveled to Brethren and bested the Bobcats in four sets by scores of 25-11, 25-16, 20-25 and 25-21 in a West Michigan D League match Thursday night.

“It’s not an excuse but it’s an explanation: We’re really low on energy,” said Brethren head coach Jody Powell. “We’ve had a whole lot of illness going through. It started out with Eleni (Guenther) a couple weeks ago and then it went to Meggan (Macurio) and then it went to (Whitney) Danks and now it’s going through Summer (Young). We just can’t get a solid rotation so that we can get out here and play this game. … I’m hoping this weekend we get healthier.”

Bear Lake jumped out to a 7-0 lead behind the serving of Abby Cross, who recorded a total of 23 serves on the night without a single serving error. The Lakers (3-4 overall, 3-3 West Michigan D League) never looked back and took the first set when a Bobcat (2-4, 2-4) serve went into the net.

“I definitely think the team came out with a lot more confidence,” said Bear Lake head coach Marla Evans. “Our games were on from the service line. From the front, they were attacking just like we had practiced. Their coverage was amazing. They were spot on. We worked a lot on tip defense knowing Brethren was a tipping team, and they nailed it. I was proud.”

The second set was a closely contested affair, with the Bear Lake advantage never larger than four until Cross toed the service line and pushed the Laker lead from 14-12 to 21-12. An Olivia Hejl ace a short time later secured the second set for Bear Lake.

“I’m still looking for them to believe in themselves,” Powell said. “You can almost see it when you watch. The technique is beautiful, the arm swing is great but the face says, ‘I’m not going to do this.’ … I just think this set of girls is almost too smart for their own good — over-analyzing everything instead of just playing the game. Somehow, we have to teach this group how to have fun. I don’t know how to teach them how to have fun.”

Kaitlynn Omar led the Lakers in kills and blocks with seven and four, respectively. Shaely Waller finished with four kills, one ace and one dig, Julie Schmidt added two kills, two aces and three digs while Hejl had a team-high 10 assists with four aces and one kill.

“When Kaitlynn Omar hits the ball hard the whole team goes nuts,” Evans said. “I think her performance pretty much drives the mood and the way the team’s going to play as a whole. Julie Schmidt came in for us and was pretty strong with some key hits and some good serving. Gabi (Pargeon) was serving well tonight. Shaely and Mariah (McLouth) at the net. Zoey (Sutton) in game three was amazing as our reserve setter. … It was a team effort, definitely.”

The Bobcats had a strong showing in the third set, building up to a 17-11 lead. Bear Lake closed the gap to pull within four late but a Laker spike into the net made a fourth set necessary.

“The good part about it was they fell flat, realized there was time, fought back, but ran out of steam,” Powell said. “So I kind of like the good part about the building yourself back up instead of laying down after two losses. The team I had two weeks ago would have lay down. They wouldn’t have even tried. That third set would have been 25-12 or something. It would have been really bad. Instead they fought and took it to a fourth.”

Danks led the Bobcats with seven kills, eight digs and four aces. Kylah Fischer added seven kills and four digs, Macurio tallied six kills, Megan Cordes had a team-high 22 assists to go with three kills and Guenther had a team-high 14 digs.

“I just want them to get a little loose and start to have some fun,” Powell said. “Hopefully they can enjoy the game together. Now they’re just tense, and it’s making me tense.”

A Halle Richardson ace pulled Brethren even with Bear Lake at 20-20 in the fourth set. From there, the Lakers were able to pull away and an ace by Hejl ended any hopes of a comeback for the Bobcats.

Evans felt her team’s communication could have been slightly better but was thrilled with their performance overall.

“If there was anything I could say they did not as great as any other time I would say communication, but honestly I thought they did great,” Evans said. “I thought everything looked good.”

Both teams see action Tuesday at 7 p.m. with Bear Lake hosting Big Rapids Crossroads and Brethren traveling to Baldwin.