League of Women Voters holds registration event

SCOTTVILLE — The Manistee County League of Women Voters held a voter registration event at West Shore Community College on Tuesday as part of National Voter Registration Month. Approximately 15 students registered to vote.

“It was a good opportunity to easily register to vote, and it was an opportunity for students to ask questions about the voting process,” said Judy Crockett, a League member who assisted at the booth. “We also provided students with directions for going online to see what the ballot would look like in their voting district, and to read about ballot proposals and candidates.”

“Voting is not just a right,” said Linda Albee, a League board member. “It is a responsibility. And the League works to encourage informed and active participation in government.”

For information about candidates and ballot issues, voters can go online to www.vote411.org, for nonpartisan election information. The deadline for registration for the November election is Oct. 9.

To learn more about the Manistee County League Women Voters, visit LWVManisteeCounty.org.