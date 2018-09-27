Michigan motorists now required to stay 3 feet from cyclists

MANISTEE COUNTY — Michigan motorists are now required by law to allow 3 feet of clearance when passing a bicyclists on the road unless it is “impracticable,” under legislation passed by the state House earlier this year.

The law went into effect on Thursday, and before then, Michigan was among 11 states without a “safe passing” law. After astounding numbers of cyclist injuries and deaths on the roadways were made public, cyclist groups started pushing for legislation.

According to the Office of Highway Safety Planning, bicyclist fatalities doubled between 2012-16, with 38 deaths in 2016. Nearly 2,000 cyclists were injured.

The state took action this year to provide extra measures to keep cyclists safe.

John O’Hagan, Manistee County sheriff, said the law is a necessary measure to protect cyclists, and all motorists should be sure to know what to do when passing a cyclist.

“Any time we can make more room between a motor-vehicle and a cyclist, the better chance you have to not (cause) an accident,” he said. “That in itself should increase safety for all.”

The “safe distance” legislation was approved by Gov. Rick Snyder on June 28.

Now, motorists must pass cyclists at a distance of 3 feet to the left — unless it is “impracticable” to pass the bicycle — at a safe distance and speed. A new law also requires teen drivers to learn about laws pertaining to cyclists, and other vulnerable roadway users.

Additional legislation for passing cyclists at 3 feet of clearance, on the right side of the roadway goes into effect in August 2019.

In Manistee County, O’Hagan said the law will be enforced when it is necessary.

“We will enforce the law when applicable; sometimes it may be difficult to determine the difference between the amount of feet between the car and the cyclist. But we will help educate the public with these new laws,” said O’Hagan.

Both motorists and bicyclists are asked to abide by all laws, in order to make Michigan roadways more safe.