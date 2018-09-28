Annual cemetery walk looks at Manistee’s history

MANISTEE — A big part of the history of Manistee lies within the confines of the Oak Grove Cemetery.

Every grave marker has a story behind it with the person who is buried there. Many of the stories are fascinating pieces of what helped shape Manistee into the community that exists today.

Years ago, the late Duane Coyle and his wife Susan Lund-Coyle began an informative walk through various parts of Oak Grove Cemetery every October, telling the stories of these many unique individuals and the role they played in Manistee’s history.

Lund-Coyle has since been joined by Mary Hoffrichter the last several years following the passing of her husband and this year they will be doing the Oak Grove Cemetery Walk at 4 p.m. on Oct. 6, 7,13 and 14. There is a $2 charge to attend the walk with half of the funds going to the Manistee County Historical Museum and the other half to the Oak Grove Cemetery Flower fund. Children age 5 and under are free.

“This year it is going to be called ‘Lumberjacks and Lawsuits’,” said Lund-Coyle. “With a couple extras in there that I talk about every year, like a couple of grave markers made out of white bronze. However, it will mainly focus on people who have been instrumental in the lumberjack industry, or have had a lawsuit or legal conflict of note in the past.”

Lund-Coyle added that some of the people she will talk about tend to overlap into both of the two topics.

“Yes, there are some that have managed to squeeze both of those things into their lives,” laughed Lund-Coyle. “In the late 1800s they had laws, but it was kind of a case of they could see if they could get away with it.”

Lund-Coyle said when a lot of pioneers to this area were building their fortunes in lumber, railroading, manufacturing on occasion tended to do things the way they wanted to do it.

Another important thing she pointed out is history often repeats itself. She said by studying these individuals people have a better understanding of what leads to events today, because they have happened before.

“People are people and they just don’t change much,” said Lund-Coyle.

Lund-Coyle said what is really fun in doing these walks with Mary is she has lived in Manistee all her life and knows a lot of the families and people that are talked about in their walks.

“My family goes back to the 1850s in Manistee,” said Hoffrichter.

Both Lund-Coyle and Hoffrichter said they are hoping for good weather both weekends.

The walk this year will take about 90 minutes and it isn’t a long distance participants have to walk. The also take steps to accommodate those who are less mobile and have to remain in a vehicle.

“We can direct them along the road to the next stop, and sometimes we will go up show the others the monument before we tell everyone to go over to the road where we will talk about it,” said Lund-Coyle. “Our goal is to get everyone the opportunity to enjoy it, because it is fun.”

Those taking the walk should meet near the entrance to the Oak Grove Cemetery shortly before the 4 p.m. starting time. Lund-Coyle reminds all walkers to bring appropriate clothing for the weather.