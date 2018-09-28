Bobcats rebound from tough loss, rout Bear Lake 58-0 

BRETHREN — Brethren and Bear Lake met for a West Michigan D League contest and the Bobcats scored early and often en route to a 58-0 victory Friday night.

Troy Macurio scored the first three touchdowns of the game for the Bobcats. He capped off their six-play opening drive with a three-yard quarterback keeper, scored on a 40-yard run up the right sideline after Mason Stapley intercepted a Bear Lake pass and had a 19-yard touchdown run. Macurio also converted the three two-point conversions and Brethren enjoyed a 24-0 advantage with 1:12 remaining in the first quarter.

“The bottom line is Brethren is a good football team,” said Bear Lake head coach John Prokes. “They’ve got classy coaches. They’ve got good athletes. They’ve got good players. They play hard football. That’s what we expected.”

Brethren (4-2 overall, 4-0 West Michigan D League) recovered a Laker (1-4, 1-3) fumble and Logan Tighe rushed up the middle before bouncing to the outside for a 39-yard touchdown scamper in the waning seconds of the first. Bear Lake stopped the two-point conversion and faced a 30-0 deficit heading into the second quarter.

After suffering a 48-0 blowout loss to Suttons Bay last week the Bobcats were eager to step out on the gridiron and get back to having their offense put points on the board again.

“We definitely learned from last week on physicality,” said Brethren head coach J.J. Randall. “You could see with our starters from the first possession, we were hitting pretty hard. It was good to see them respond after last week. Suttons Bay took it to us a little bit last week and we were able to respond in practice. … This is a great group of guys and in that first quarter they showed that they learned from that previous week.”

After a three-and-out by the Lakers, Stapley hit paydirt on an 11-yard rush. Stapley then intercepted a Bear Lake pass and Macurio again crossed the goal line for an eight-yard score four plays later. After Macurio hit Michael King in the end zone for the two-point conversion, the Bobcats enjoyed a 44-0 lead.

Stapley’s fourth intercption of the half led to a nine-yard Macurio touchdown pass to Dylan Bialik, sending the Bobcats into the locker room with a 50-0 halftime advantage.

Stapley finished with four interceptions and carried the ball five times for 25 yards and a touchdown. Tighe amassed 135 yards on the ground and scored a touchdown. Macurio finished 6 for 10 passing with a touchdown pass and also rushed nine times for 109 yards and four touchdowns. Nate King had a tackle for a loss that resulted in a safety.

“Mason did a really great job of pass coverage,” Randall said. He was reading his guy and he made the play when he could make the play. He did awesome.”

The running clock was in effect for the second half and the Bobcats didn’t find the end zone until C.J. Wayward scored on a 19-yard rush up the middle. After he was stopped on the two-point conversion Brethren held a 56-0 lead.

Brethren’s defensive line was able to get in the backfield and put pressure on sophomore quarterback Tate Aultman, who was filling in for Andre Brown who is in concussion protocol.

“With our pass rush, our defensive line just contained,” Randall said. “Our front four did a great job. And then having experience in our front line really helps us put pressure on really any team. It was really good to see them get back after it, especially after last week.”

Aultman amassed 33 yards on six carries and Zach Belinsky had a team-high 12 tackles for the Lakers.

“(Belinsky) didn’t come out of the game,” Prokes said. “He hasn’t come out of the game in two years. He’s on the field on every single play. What I’m trying to figure out is how do I get guys that can be like that.”

King scored the last points of the game when he tackled Austin O’Brien in the end zone for a safety. Bear Lake mishandled a Brethren punt on the subsequent drive and the Bobcats were able to recover and kneel out the clock.

“In taking a beating like this, it’s tough to get these guys to even want to show up to play, but they don’t quit and that’s all I can say,” Prokes said. “I’m proud of them for not quitting.”

Brethren hosts Mesick Friday at 7 p.m. and Bear Lake hosts Bellaire Saturday at 7 p.m.