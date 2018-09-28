FISHING REPORT: Salmon abundant in Manistee, Platte rivers, high wind slows lake fishing

Fishermen are reminded that both the fishing and possession season on the Type 1 and 2 streams as well as the Type A and D inland trout lakes will close this coming Sunday. The possession season for brook trout, brown trout and Atlantic salmon on Type 4 streams will also close this Sunday, the DNR said.

Anglers may check the DNR website for a list of the streams.

The DNR reported at the Platte River, the coho salmon have moved up into the lower river. DNR staff have passed fish and will continue to do so to get more fish up to the weir and estimates that there were currently 20,000 fish or more at the lower weir.

At the Betsie River, anglers are still getting Chinook salmon but the numbers have slowed and only dark ones are being caught.

“We’ve started another push of king salmon up the Betsie River,” Christine Murphy, of Frankfort Tackle Box, said. “The wind the last two days has kept everybody from fishing the big lake. It’s starting to subside. Crystal Lake is producing perch as well as some coho, lake trout and everything. Platte River is full of coho. The wier is loaded.”

The DNR pointed out at Manistee, surface temperature readings dropped to about 62 degrees. Angler activity was slow, the DNR added, but there was some success when trolling in the harbor and around the piers for Chinook. A few coho have also been caught.

“We have guys heading to the Manistee River for the salmon,” Kristen Loeffler of Don’s Sporting Goods in Manistee said. “A lot of guys are going to Manistee Lake for bluegills and perch. Quite a few guys are going to the Betsie and Platte river, and over by Tippy Dam.”

At the Manistee River, brown trout, walleye and pike have started to bite again.

“Salmon fishing is still great,” Chelsea Pete, of DLoop Outfitters in Wellston, said. “We expect another push of fresh fish. Trout fishing is still fair. It looks like it’s going to be a great fall for migratory fish.”

The DNR also reported at Ludington, a few coho were still being caught 40 to 80 feet down in 140 to 200 feet. Pier fishing is slow.

“There is some fishing, when weather permits, out in the big lake,” Larry Scharich of Shipwatch Marina, in Manistee, said. “There’s some coho, younger salmon and some steelhead. We’ve had a lot of wind lately. It hasn’t been too productive, in that respect. There’s still some fishing going on. It’s mostly in the river.”

At Pere Marquette Lake, some fishermen are having success when trolling J-plugs while at

Pere Marquette River, anglers continues to have a fair to good number of Chinook salmon including some large fish. Some steelhead have also been caught.

At Pentwater Lake, anglers still-fishing with red worms at Longbridge Road caught yellow perch, rock bass and channel catfish.