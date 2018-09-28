HOWARD: Busy October ahead for Senior Center

October is really my favorite month of the year. I love when the leaves change, the mums are out, the air is cooler and has a different smell. Fall is almost the perfect time for me. I have been waiting for a frost because my allergies have been worse this year than I can ever remember. I have had a cough for weeks and I think it is getting worse. I put a note on my door: “I have a cough, enter at your own risk.” I have been thinking allergies, but I finally am going to see the doctor just in case.

Well, I have been busy, busy, busy! Of course, the Senior Center is always busy, but I am trying to get a lot of things done for the new building. A lot of meetings with different committees; architect, cleaning companies, air quality inspectors, and so much more. But in the end, it will be such a wonderful addition to Manistee County. I am excited to share so much information, but there is so much to do yet before that can happen. Think good thoughts and say some prayers for everyone involved in this big project.

I heard this last week was fun. If I am at the office I may be in my room working, wishing I could have a little fun with everyone. Monday there was Police Talk. Sheriff O’Hagan brought Sheriff Mast from Oceana County and they demonstrated their robot. What a great presentation that was!

Wednesday we had fun bingo and it was a nice sized crowd. This is always a great time. Thursday, was game day, drum circle and Tai Chi. Carrie Selbee and Roger Tarczon came in to play some great music.

Friday, I got to go on the Mystery Trip with a great group of 41 seniors. I tried to set up a “best of the best” trip, but what I found out is that not all the events we had fun doing in the past are still open. So, we headed south. These were some of my favorite stops before.

We all went to Moo School at Country Dairy. We learned how they make cheese and ice cream and got to check out the beautiful working cows. If you have never been to Country Dairy, it is worth a stop, with kids or without. They have a wonderful restaurant there too, so we had a delicious meal and of course some ice cream.

Then it was off to Lewis Farms and Petting Zoo. I love this place. I try to go here at least two time a year with my family. They have a beautiful farm store, bakery and gifts. Then you can head outside to see all of the adorable animals and play on so many fun things. Even the adults can play on them. One of my favorites is the big bounce platforms. It is so much fun to hop on and just jump.

Then it was off to Cherry Pint Farms & Market: this is so beautiful. They have gorgeous gardens and lots of produce and home baked goodies. Then no trip would be complete if we didn’t stop for a glass of wine/soda. The Fox Barn is such a beautiful stop and they love to have you stop in do a little shopping and enjoy some wine. If this sounded fun, we have one more Mystery Trip in October, so sign up quick. We had a large waiting list for this last trip.

We have some fun stuff coming up. On Friday, Oct. 5, we have Produce Bingo. One of our great volunteers, Mick Szymanski will be in to call bingo. Stop in and say hello.

Sunday, Oct. 7, I have a charter bus full of Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packer fans heading down to Detroit for what I hope is an exciting game.

We also have our annual Color Tour coming up on Oct. 16. Stop in and sign up for this great time. Besides seeing the beautiful countryside we stop at Lenz’s for the best pie around.

I hope you have a great week and remember to try something new!

FOOD BANK

The Senior Center food bank takes place from 9-11 a.m. on the third Friday of the month. Seniors from Manistee County who are 60 years of age and older are eligible to participate. The next food bank will be Oct. 19. Monetary and non-perishable food item donations are always appreciated.

MEDICARE MEDICAID ASSISTANCE PROGRAM (MMAP)

This program provides people on Medicare with free assistance and education so they can make informed health care coverage decisions. Bill Tod is our local counselor and he can help you understand eligibility, enrollment, coverage, claims and appeals; identify resources for prescription drug assistance; understand options under Medicare Advantage plans; solve problems related to Medicare/Medicaid coverage; and understand Medicare notices summary. Please call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 to make an appointment with Bill. Open enrollment begins Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 5.

MEDICAID

Gaye Fett is available to answer questions and assist with Medicaid nursing home applications. Call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 or toll free (888) 723-9060 to schedule an appointment.

SENIOR REIMBURSEMENT PROGRAM

The MCCOA has a program designed to help seniors remain independent by reimbursing qualifying expenses. If you are a senior from Manistee County, you could receive reimbursement for payments you have made for house cleaning, yard work or snow removal services. For current clients in the Senior Reimbursement Program, please take note, all receipts must be current, no more than 30 days old. Income requirements apply. New clients must fill out registration form. Please call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 for more information.

DIABETIC SUPPORT GROUP

There is a diabetic support group that meets at 10 a.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Senior Center. The next meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 1.

SENIORS VISITING SENIORS

We are seeking volunteers for the Seniors Visiting Seniors program. Volunteers will visit homebound seniors in Manistee County. Please call the Senior Center for more information. We have an immediate need for two women to volunteer as visitors, and we have a male visitor who needs a homebound senior to visit.

PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Parkinson’s support group that meets the third Thursday of every month (no meeting in January and February) at the Munson Manistee Hospital’s Education Center, Room #1. For more information call Jeannie Lewis at (23) 299-1286 or Linda Nickelson at (231) 690-5048.

MCCOA WISH LIST

The MCCOA is asking local businesses and individuals for donations of non-perishable foods for the senior food bank. These donations are always appreciated. Please contact the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477.

DONATED ITEMS

The Senior Center has access to adult briefs and pads if you or a loved one are a senior and are in need. Please call the Senior Center to check on availability.

SIT & GET FIT & OTHER EXERCISE OPPORTUNITIES

The MCCOA has started a Sit & Get Fit exercise program in the Bear Lake Area. They meet from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays and at 11 a.m. on Mondays at the Bear Lake Methodist Church. There is also a Sit & Get Fit held at 10:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays (just before lunch) at the Farr Center in Onekama, and at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Norman Township Community Center in Wellston. Stretch & Strength for Seniors (on DVD) group meets at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays at the Senior Center. Sweating to the Oldies with Richard Simmons (on DVD) is held at 3:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Senior Center. Inside walking group meets at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays at the Marilla meal site. The seated Tai Chi class will meet at 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoons at the city marina building. This class is open to the public. The class is free to Manistee County seniors and there is a fee per class for all others.

MONDAY NIGHT PINOCHLE

The Monday night pinochle group is looking for more players. If you would like to play pinochle, come to the Senior Center by 5:45 p.m. on Monday night.

CRIBBAGE

We’re looking for cribbage players. Our game day is at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 to sign up.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Oct. 1: Diabetic support group, 10 a.m.

Oct. 2: Toe Tapping Tuesday with the 3Ds.

Oct. 4: Game day. We will be playing bunco at 10:30 a.m.

Oct. 5: Caregiver/dementia focus group, 2 p.m.

Oct. 5: Caregiver/elder abuse focus group, 6 p.m.

Oct. 7: Lions vs Packers trip.

Oct. 11: Drum circle at 12:30 p.m. at the city marina building. Drum circle is cancelled for Oct. 4.

Oct. 16: Color tour/pie at Lenz’s.

Oct. 17: Craft day with Myla Dinger (pressed flower cards).

Oct. 18: Beginners fun bridge (non-competitive), 10:30 a.m. at the marina building.

Oct. 21: Last potluck of the year at 1 p.m. Please bring a dish to pass and a healthy appetite.

Oct 22: Police Talk, 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 23: Pumpkin Centerpiece class/Gloria’s, 1 p.m.

Oct. 25: Carrie Selbee & Roger Tarczon.

Oct. 26: Mystery Trip.

Oct. 31: Colors of Autumn dinner dance at the Ramsdell ballroom, 11 a.m.

WEEKLY PROGRAMS

Monday

· 9 a.m., Exercise

· 11 a.m., Social hour

· Noon, Meal

· 3:30 p.m., Sweating to the Oldies

· 6 p.m., Pinochle

Tuesday

· 10 a.m., Sit & get fit

· 11 a.m., Toe Tapping Tuesday

· Noon, Meal

· 1 p.m., Bridge

Wednesday

· 9 a.m., Exercise

· 10 a.m., Losing it

· 11 a.m., Fun bingo

· Noon, Meal

· 2:30 p.m., Stretch & Strength for seniors

· 3:30 p.m., Sweating to the Oldies

Thursday

· 10 a.m., Sit & get fit

· 10:30 a.m., Bunco/Game day

· 11 a.m., Social hour

· Noon, Meal

· 1 p.m., Mind Games

· Drum circle and seated Tai Chi are cancelled for today

Friday

· 9 a.m., Blood pressure clinic

· 11 a.m., Produce bingo

· Noon, Meal

· Stretch & Strength is cancelled for today

· 2 p.m., Caregiver focus group (Alzheimer’s and dementia)

· 6 p.m., Caregiver focus group (Elder abuse)

MENU FOR WEEK of Oct. 1-5

Monday: Potato crunch pollack, baked potato, green beans, tropical fruit, rye bread.

Tuesday: Beef stew, potatoes & carrots, brussels sprouts, M&M cookies, pears, biscuit.

Wednesday: Chicken tenders, tater tots, sliced carrots, applesauce, roll.

Thursday: Braised beef over noodles, corn, broccoli, pineapple chunks, roll.

Friday: Roasted veg lasagna, tossed salad, peas, mandarin oranges, garlic biscuit.

(Menu is subject to change)