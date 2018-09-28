Looking Back Oct. 2

20 YEARS AGO

Bear Lake shows poise

Showing its determination to get back on the winning track, the Bear Lake girls’ basketball team used a strong second half to beat Traverse City Christian 70-54 on Thursday. The Lakers scored just 26 points in the first half, but came back with two 20-point quarters in the second half. With two starters fouled out, Bear Lake’s Mandy Randall took control, leading her team to victory.

40 YEARS AGO

Kaleva marker dedicated

The Finnish community of Kaleva was founded in 1900, and now, 78 years later, a Michigan state historical marker commemorates the strong communal spirit of the pioneer Finns who were Kaleva’s founders. Dedication ceremonies for the marker were held Saturday afternoon in downtown Kaleva, where a large crowd gathered to witness its unveiling.

Where is Frank Skipski?

Five years ago today, Frank “Lively” Skipski took off from work on a rainy day and started making the rounds of some local bars. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since. No trace of Skipski or the Jeep he was driving has ever been found. The strange case has not only baffled police investigators but has become a heavy burden on the Skipski family.

60 YEARS AGO

Vote to transfer Wood School

In a special election Friday, citizens of the Wood School district voted 18 to 3 for approving transfer of a number of farms in the Manistee County part of the district to the Bear Lake School district. These include the Donald Lettau and Irwin Johnson farms and other lands contiguous to the old Glover portion of the district.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum