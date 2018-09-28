Looking Back for Sept. 29

20 YEARS AGO

Hail hammers apple orchards

Area apple farmers are still in shock after a hail storm Saturday destroyed their harvests. “It just breaks my heart,” Darwin Meister said as he looked at the gouged fruit on his 160-acre farm’s thriving trees. “We’re completely wiped out.” Some hailstones measured up to two inches in diameter, Meister said. The wild storm caused gouges in the fruit “from all directions.”

40 YEARS AGO

Thomas Interiors

A load of carpeting for new Manistee business unloaded for Thomas Interiors, located at 471 Water Street. Operators of the new business establishment are Robert F. Thomas and his wife Donna.

Punt, Pass and Kick

Plans for an annual Punt, Pass and Kick program sponsored by Ford Motor Company and the National Football League, have been completed for the Manistee area. Those responsible for the plans are Manistee High School Principal Ron Cowden, Bob Gerran of Gerran Ford, Coach Dick Lindeman and assistants Dave Russell and Steve Ward. All boys, 8 through 13 years, can sign up at Gerran Ford. Competition will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at the MHS football field.

60 YEARS AGO

Baptist Church starts extensive remodeling

Work got underway Monday morning on remodeling and enlarging the front of the main portion of the First Baptist Church building in Bear Lake. Plans have been drawn to remove the church vestibule, and build an addition to the front of the church approximately 10 x 28 feet. The new structure when completed will comprise a new vestibule, with cloakroom and entrance to the basement on the west side.

80 YEARS AGO

Courthouse records damp

While supervisors are awaiting word regarding “last ditch” attempts to get state permission for long term financing of a new courthouse here County Clerk Rolfe Foster today pointed out an incident which he states emphasizes once more the need for a new building. He is drying out several file cases of records which became wet when a pipe broke on the third floor of the building and the water seeped down through the floor into the vault of the clerk’s office. When the sprinkle of water fell upon the records the broken pipe was quickly located and repaired with the result that damage to the records was not serious. Had the break occurred at night, the vault would have been flooded by morning, with many documents being destroyed.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum