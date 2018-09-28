Manistee Catholic Central holds Homecoming Parade

MANISTEE — There is nothing more exhilarating than a Homecoming parade as it brings out the school spirit in people of all ages.

On Friday afternoon, students, teachers, alumni and members of the community celebrated with the Manistee Catholic Central Homecoming Parade on River Street. Despite the cool temperatures, school spirit was running hot as they tried to fire up the Saber football team for their big game Friday evening against the Onekama Portagers.

The 2018 Manistee Catholic Central Homecoming court were featured in the parade and included Elena Pizana (freshmen representative), Cameryn Sutcliffe (sophomore representative), Nicole Kaminski (junior representative), Elena Cunsolo (senior representative), Lisa Giani (senior representative), Greta Vitali (senior representative) Keeton Capling (freshmen representative), Mateo Barnett (sophomore representative), Jalen Tabaczka (junior representative), Brayden Perkins (king candidate), Nolan Fortier (king candidate), Joseph Buswinka (king candidate) and Max

Papenfuss (past senior class representative).

Throughout the week, students participated in a variety of fun events to mark the occasion. There were many fun activities where the various classes competed against each other to show their school spirit.

Students decorated hallways, made posters and took part in a variety of theme day activities throughout the week.

Students also honored the past as there was a halftime celebration at Friday’s game celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Saber Stadium and all of the people who volunteered their time and talents to create that great high school football venue.

Serving as grand marshal of the event was alumni Jim Poliskey, who was a part of the Manistee Catholic Central football tradition at the school. He was in the parade and honored at the game.