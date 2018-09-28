MSP investigate fatal fire in Mesick area

MESICK — The Michigan State Police (MSP) Fire Investigation Unit and detectives from the Cadillac Post are investigating a fatal fire, which occurred just east of Mesick around 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The Springville Township Fire Department was dispatched to the scene and found the two-story structure fully engulfed. On-scene law enforcement and fire officials found that a male resident was not home at the time of the fire, but a female resident was unaccounted for.

The MSP fire investigator was then summoned to the scene for further investigation.

The home, which was destroyed in the fire, was subsequently excavated. A deceased individual was located and has been sent to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing for an autopsy. While at this point no evidence of criminal action has been uncovered, investigation into the cause of the fire and identity/cause of death of the deceased is on-going.

No further details at this time.