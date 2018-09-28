Portagers spoil Homecoming, defeat Sabers 28-14

MANISTEE — Onekama rebounded from its only loss of the season, but Manistee Catholic Central gave them everything they could handle, in a 28-14 Portagers win Friday night.

As expected in a game between these two old rivals, which was also MCC’s Homecoming, both teams laid down the lumber.

“Our emotions were high tonight,” Sabers head coach Jake Szymanski said. “The way they were coming at us with their physicality was not something that we were used to. But we were able to overcome that.”

Ben Acton had a breakout game for Onekama, carrying the ball 2 times for 173 yards and three touchdowns in the game. He also led the Portager defense with 11 tackles.

“Ben had an incredible game tonight,” Onekama head coach John Neph said. “He made a huge difference in the game, obviously. Ben played really well last week against Tri-Unity and took it up another notch tonight. He loves to play football, and it’s a real pleasure to have the opportunity to coach him.”

Onekama got off to an inauspicious start, fumbling the ball away on the first snap from center. Mateo Barnett recovered at the Onekama 49, but the Portager defense held fast and got the ball back on downs six plays later.

Onekama drove the field late in the first quarter, but it was MCC’s turn to come up big on defense. The Portagers had first-and-goal at the MCC 3, but the Sabers took over after forcing an incomplete pass on fourth down.

Onekama got on the scoreboard when Acton started left and made a nice cutback move and ran 33 yards for a touchdown with 4 seconds left in the first quarter.

Ben Johnson set up the next Portager score when he picked off a Picardat pass and returned it to the Onekama 40.

Four plays later, Powers scampered nine yards for a touchdown, and then added the 2-point conversion to make the score 14-0 with 6:38 left in the first half.

MCC threatened to cut into the lead late in the second quarter, when John Slivka picked up an Onekama fumble at midfield and returned it to the Portager 17 with 1:25 left on the clock.

But the threat was snuffed out two plays later when a Picardat pass was tipped, and then intercepted again by Johnson at his own 7-yard line to keep the score 14-0 at the half.

Johnson picked off a third MCC pass in the second half, and added four tackles in the game.

Despite the two-touchdown deficit, Szymanski said that he liked what he saw in the first half.

“We had chances to put points on the board and we had opportunities to stop them from scoring,” Szymanski said. “In that first half, I was pleased with how things went.”

MCC scored early in the third quarter to cut the lead to 14-6, but would get no closer.

Luke Mauntler gained 104 yards on 15 carries for Onekama, Aaron Powers ran 8 times for 60 yards.

“Both teams went as hard as they can go,” Neph said. “There was a lot of hard hitting going on, and it pretty much lived up to what we expected.”

Chippewas clinch playoffs with big win at Alma

ALMA — Manistee remained undefeated, clinched a state playoff spot and put together possibly its best effort to date in a 39-6 win over Riverview Gabriel Richard at Alma College Friday night.

“This was probably the most complete game we’ve played, offensively, defensively, special teams,” Manistee head coach Troy Bytwork said. “We didn’t give up a score until the very end, it was a shutout with three minutes left to go.

“We really imposed our will. I was pretty darn impressed all the way around.”

The Chippewas dominated the Pioneers at the line of scrimmage, rushing for 442 yards as a team, 231 of them by Bryson Jensen, and only passing the ball twice in the contest.

Jensen had 28 carries, and scored four of Manistee’s touchdowns. Trevor Johns ran for 44 yards on 10 carries, Blake Mikula had 51 yards and score on six carries, and Keegan Bonzheim ran the ball three times for 96 yards and a touchdown.

“Between Kyle Peffley and Ty Phillips on the left side, they were just blowing guys back three or four yards,” Bytwork said. “Bryson was untouched until the second level, and had 200 yards in the first half.”

Logan Buren led the defense with seven tackles, in what Bytwork called “an outstanding game by him.” Jensen also made seven tackles in the game, which featured no turnovers by either team.

Next up for the Chippewas is the battle for the outright Lakes-8 championship, at home against Muskegon Catholic Central on Friday, Oct. 5.