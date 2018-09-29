Home / Reasons to Celebrate / Bear Lake HS Class of 1952 holds 66th reunion

BEAR LAKE — The Bear Lake High School Class of 1952 held their 66th class reunion on Sept. 13, at The Grill in Bear Lake.

Of the eight remaining classmates, seven attended. The class consisted of 17 graduates.

Those attending were Adell (Brunais) Maksimowicz; LaVonne (Brunais) Miller; Clayton Babcock and wife, Phyllis; Jean Ann (Bowling) Muldavin and husband, Roger; John Maidens and Joan (Nugent) Myers and husband, Harold.

Classmate, Renee Ann (Nelson) Shepardson was unable to attend.

An afternoon of visiting was enjoyed by all and promise to meet, again, next year at the same place on Sept. 12, 2019.

