City Council to consider allowing dogs on portion of Riverwalk

MANISTEE — The Manistee City Council will consider a proposed ordinance amendment on Tuesday, that would allow dogs on a certain portion of the Riverwalk in downtown Manistee.

At first, council was considering an amendment that would enforce and prohibit all dogs, bicycles, skateboards and Rollerblades along the entire Riverwalk.

After a discussion at a recent work session, some of the council members were open to allowing dogs on a certain portion, but only where it is wide enough to allow dogs and people to pass comfortably.

However, council held an open discussion at the Sept. 19 meeting, and took note of which council members were against the idea and who would be on-board. A consensus was met at a 4-3 unofficial vote, which prompted city staff to bring back a draft.

A few council members were leery about the idea, due to dog owners who would not clean up after their pets, or the possibility of an aggressive or high energy dog that might deter certain people from using the Riverwalk.

On Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, council will consider the revised language to the proposed amendments, and it could be adopted at the next regular meeting.

Part of the ordinance amendment would read: “No dogs, bicycles, skateboarding or rollerblading shall be permitted on the City of Manistee Riverwalk, except that dogs shall be permitted on the Riverwalk from the West end of the City Marina to the East end of the Riverwalk.”

Also on Tuesday, council will consider adopting a lower pension multiplier for new hires in the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF).

The recently ratified IAFF 2018-22 contract includes a provision that “lowered the multiplier for the defined benefit pension plan for new hires” from 2.8 percent to 2.25 percent. Council must pass an adoption agreement for this to happen.

At the meeting, a contract has been prepared to renew the Spicer Group as the city’s Engineer of Record, which has been official since Oct. 1, 2013.

Council will also consider the approval of a request from Ryan Kieszkowski to accept water and wastewater infrastructure, which supports his proposed residential development on property located in Manistee Township, which abuts the northern boundary of the city.

Additionally, he is requesting approval to connect to the city’s water and wastewater systems. City staff recommends approval should be conditioned on the developer meeting standards set by the DPW.

The Boos, Brews and Brats event from noon to midnight on Oct. 27, hosted by the Manistee Elks Lodge No. 250, is also up for consideration. It will be held on River Street from Oak Street to Pine Street. A River Street closure has been requested between Oak and Pine Streets.