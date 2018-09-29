Simply Brethren: ‘September Day’ ponderings

By Janet Stroup

Guest Columnist

Those of us with romantic tendencies can get a little sentimental with certain seasonal changes, generally more-so with spring and fall. Hence, my moment of rapture on a recent September day as I pondered the wonderfulness surrounding me during my noon-day meal in my back yard.

Perhaps you’ll excuse me for sharing the pondering that resulted in some free verse poetry. I titled it “September Day.”

In my backyard swing

under heavenly blue end-of-summer sky

with acorn’s from fertile oaks

bulleting my metal roof,

birds gossiping in their birdbath —

I want to hug you, September Day,

hug and hold you, encircling you,

as I was surprisingly encircled recently

by my grandson exiting his school bus.

I want you to linger — longer than you will,

for you remind me of the wealth

surrounding me

that may be forgotten

when two feet of snow cover your beauty.

So I tell myself to absorb, absorb, absorb

gentle scents of approaching autumn,

vivid colors of my New Guinea impatiens,

breezes barely rustling fading leaves,

ornamental grasses planted on my lover’s birthdays,

gathered twigs at the fire-pit waiting for a bonfire,

friendly patio chairs that embrace me during lunches.

Perhaps memories of this day will reappear in dreams

during the everlasting winter to come.

I’m sincerely hoping.