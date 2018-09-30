Benzie County bustling with activity in October

BENZONIA — October is here, fall is in the air, and it’s the perfect time to visit one of Northern Michigan’s most beautiful locations, Benzie County.

Benzie County is located along Lake Michigan, part of the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, and features one of the most scenic fall drives, M-22.

Each weekend in October, activities and festivals within Benzie County‘s quaint villages create lively locations for families and couples to congregate.

Beulah Fall Festival on Oct. 6 includes many children activities, wagon and pony rides, a petting zoo with over 25 animals, pumpkins carving by “Lord of the Gourd” Pat Harrison, and much more.

Those looking for something to wet their whistle are encouraged to “get hoppy” at the fifth annual Frankfort Beer Week, Oct. 8-13, celebrating all that is great about craft beer in the scenic surroundings of Frankfort. There will be a series of events, music, beer-infused dinners, beer pairings at local Frankfort restaurants, and a pub party with live music at Stormcloud Brewing Company.

Highlights of the Frankfort Fall Festival on Oct. 13 include giant (200-500 lbs.) pumpkins, carved by famous master carver Ed Moody. This family fun day includes a parade, children’s activities, horse-drawn wagon rides, pumpkin decorating, pie eating contest, games and much more.

The 13th annual Peak2Peak Mountain Bike Classic and the Peaktoberfest is slated for Oct. 19-21 at Crystal Mountain. The event will feature a scenic chairlift ride with a view of three counties and a ride along a Haunted Trail.