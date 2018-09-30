Brethren Schools celebrate homecoming this week

BRETHREN — Homecoming fever will be running high at Brethren Schools all week with a series of fun activities for the students .

All of it is in anticipation of Friday’s 7 p.m. Homecoming game against the Mesick Bulldogs. Not only is a homecoming victory at stake that night, but the opportunity to bring home the Dam Brick travelling trophy to the school trophy case.

“Students at Brethren High School are super stoked about homecoming this year,” said teacher Andy Amstutz who is coordinating the celebration. “Not only does it create an opportunity for classes to come together and compete against other classes, but it also generates a tremendous amount of school spirit to carry them through the rest of the school year.”

The 2018 Brethren High School homecoming court includes Haley Richardson (freshmen representative), Nick Wilson (freshmen representative) Kaden Podbilski (sophomore representative), Emily Agster (sophomore representative), Garrett Fraly (junior representative) and Kierra Hough (junior representative), Brooklyn Cook (queen candidate), Kylah Fischer (queen candidate), Charlee Schaefer (queen candidate) Jake Riggs (king candidate), Adrian Dean (kind candidate) and Hunter Wojciechowski (king candidate).

All the fun begins today at Brethren High School with the holding of the first class competitions in the afternoon. The girls will be battling it out on the football field in Powder Puff football and there will be a pyramid building competition. Today will also be the day the kids take a step back in time with the Greasers and Socs Day.

Tuesday will be the Tug of War competition between the different classes. Students are also expected to dress up for Class Color Day.

On Wednesday it is the PowerPuff Volleyball tournament where the guys get to take to the court to show their volleyball skills. Students will also get the opportunity to dress up like their favorite career person.

Thursday will see one of the most popular event with the holding of the Mock Rock competition. Students will be performing before the entire student body as their favorite musical artist. Students will also be dressing up with Theme Day in mind.

At 9 a.m. on Friday morning there will be a big assembly complete with a spell-o-gram and relay races. And everyone will have the chance to show their Bobcat pride by dressing in the school colors of blue and white.

The big game will take place that night with the crowning of the king and queen at halftime. The homecoming dance will take place on Saturday evening.

“It’s going to be fun as our blood runs ‘true blue’ at Brethren High School,” said Amstutz.