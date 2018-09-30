Donation of $1,200 to help repair First Street Beach flag pole

MANISTEE — Many have noticed the lack of a flag on the pole near the Lions Pavilion at First Street Beach, and wonder what has happened. There is a reason.

The operating mechanism for one to raise and lower the flag is defective, and with high winds the flag is torn up quickly. Recently, the Manistee World of Arts and Crafts heard about the situation and made a donation of $1,200 to help make repairs.

The 70 ft. flag pole, installation and flags were donated by the Linke and Soller families, and their contributors in 2013 at the Lions Pavilion. They appreciated all veterans and wanted to show their support and thanks.

Flags can be expensive and cost between $600 and $900, depending on where they were purchased. To replace the operating mechanism is nearly $600. The flag is usually raised in mid-May during the Tight Lines for Troops event and taken down in mid-October, depending on the wind. The flags have been repaired several times by Ann Hunter Vadeboncoeur, donating time and material; however, they can only be repaired so many times.

A fund was established by the Linke and Soller families and was entrusted to the VFW Auxiliary, which they have maintained, purchasing three flags.

Apparently seeing the colors and what they represent, flying high in the sky mean a lot to the group, Manistee World of Arts and Crafts, who donated to make repairs.

It is only through generous donations, regardless of the amount, that can maintain the pole and flag, most importantly what it represents.

The flag will be back up in the spring, with repairs made. Should you consider a donation, send it to the VFW Walsh Post No. 4499, 1211 28th Street, Manistee, MI, 49660. Specify “Flag Fund” on the donation.