Golf scramble raises money, pays $10K for hole-in-one

MANISTEE — The 2018 Paul Butterfield Memorial Golf Scramble was held at Manistee National Golf & Resort and the successful event raised money for a good cause as well as gave a prize of $10,000 to a lucky individual who made a hole-in-one on the ninth hole Sunday.

“I’ve worked these things for a long time and I’ve never given away a car or $10,000 or anything,” said Manistee National golf pro Denis Meikle. “It’s pretty cool. They’re kind of pumped.”

Parkdale Auto sponsored the ninth hole and Jeff Urka of Ludington was able to find the bottom of the cup off the tee to earn the payout.

“I think we got it at 161 yards,” Urka said. “I hit an 8-iron and I hit it a little bit short. It just trickled in and I blacked out after that.”

Urka was a late addition to a team who needed a fourth player when someone else dropped out.

“It was honestly a last-minute thing,” Urka said. “They had a player drop and I got a text at the last minute asking if I wanted to play. … I knew it was a great cause for the Butterfield scholarship. There’s a highway named after Butterfield in Ludington so I knew a little bit about it. Definitely it’s a great cause. A lot of my friends are police officers so I knew it was a great cause. I’m happy I showed up.”

Urka wasn’t the only person who benefited from the golf outing. The annual scramble has been raising money for high school seniors whose parents work for the Michigan State Police.

“We’re raising money for the Paul Butterfield Memorial Scholarship Fund,” said Sgt. Steve Arendt, who headed the event. “So far the scholarship fund has given out $18,000 in scholarships to high school seniors who have a parent employed within the MSP organization somewhere — whether it’s a trooper, secretary, someone in the lab or anything like that.”

Though the Paul Butterfield Memorial Golf Scramble has been running for years, this was the first time it was held at Manistee National.

“The Mason County Sheriff Department started it four years ago,” Arendt said. “Due to various job promotions and that kind of stuff they were unable to do it any longer so I look it over and brought it up to Manistee National. For the last four years it was done at Hemlock Golf Club down in Ludington.”

Though it was the first time the scramble was held in Manistee, it won’t be the last, if the turnout is any indication.

“It went great,” Arendt said. “We were hoping for 80 players and then we ended up with 98. It just went very well. Better than expected.”

As for what Urka plans to do with his windfall, he does not yet know. And it isn’t up to him, completely.

“I unfortunately told my wife so I probably have to fit her into the spending,” Urka said.