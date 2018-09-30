Looking Back for Oct. 1

20 YEARS AGO

Astronaut speaks to Onekama students

An astronaut took students here into outer space Wednesday, if not literally, then through stories of his own experiences aboard the space shuttle Atlantis. Lt. Col. Michael J. Bloomfield is a pilot in the U.S. Air Force and a NASA astronaut. He visited the students of Onekama Consolidated , facing his toughest audience when facing the kindergarten and first-grade students.

60 YEARS AGO

Randolph comes to Manistee

Dr. John M. Randolph, optometrist, has purchased the practice of Dr. M.J. Robinson and opened his office at the same location here, 340 River Street. Dr. Randolph is a graduate of Lehigh University at Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and of the Illinois College of Optometry in Chicago.

80 YEARS AGO

Hebner is appointed new police chief

Roy Hebner will take over over official duties as police chief of Manistee following his appointment last night by the city commission at its special budget session. He will succeed Frank Kruse, who died unexpectedly last week as such, he would like to withdraw his candidacy as Republican nomination for sheriff.

Camera Club plans trip

Members of the Manistee Camera Club at their meeting last night made plans for an interesting trip through the Manistee National Forest tomorrow starting at 1 p.m. The group will leave the parking at that hour and will travel up the Little Manistee River to the Wellston fire tower and Cooley Bridge. On the way the camera enthusiasts will stop to view plantations and planting projects in the forest. Later in the day, they will back-track to the Udell Rollway picnic grounds where a “weenie” roast will be held. Members are asked to bring a cup for coffee.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum