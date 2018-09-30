PREP ROUNDUP: Manistee golf competes against elite competition

LUDINGTON — Manistee golf competed in an eight-team meet Friday, finishing seventh with an 18-hole team score of 449, 68 strokes off of first-place Traverse City Central’s 381.

“(Friday) was freezing cold,” said Manistee head coach Bridget Warnke. “We were in Ludington which is along the lake. I told the girls to dress in layers. They had sweatshirts on and everything but I could tell they were cold. It was definitely having an impact on how they played.”

Katie Huber led the Chippewas with a 103. Trista Arnold finished with a 110, Sara Thompson had a 117 and Lily Sandstedt recorded a 119.

Manistee also competed in a tri-meet Wednesday at Chase Hammond Golf Club in Muskegon, winning with a team score of 211 — narrowly edging Ludington’s 212. Western Michigan Christian finished with a 233.

Tiffany Elo led the Chippewas with a 51. Arnold shot a 52, Sandstedt finished with a 53 and Huber and Marial Rahn both shot a 55. Thompson shot a 63 that did not factor in the team score.

Manistee next hosts Fremont at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Chips, Lakers run at Shepherd Invite

SHEPHERD — Manistee and Bear Lake cross country competed at the Shepherd BLUEJAY Invite Saturday with the Manistee boys taking ninth in the large school division with 217 points — 156 off of first-place Farmington’s 61 — and the girls taking 10th with 283 points — 235 points off the mark set by first-place Petoskey’s 48. The Laker boys took 10th in the small school division with 280 points while Pewamo-Westphalia won with 49. Bear Lake lacked the runners to post a team score for the girls.

Ransom Hoeflinger finished 10th with a time of 17:15.60. Declan McCann (18:18.20), Oscar Sachs (18:26.00), Caiden Cudney (19:05.40) and Jordan Fink (20:14.30) also posted scores for the Chippewas. For the girls, Olivia Holtgren paced the Chippewas with a 22:07.90, good for 45th place. Allie Thomas (22:41.40), Kendahl Wright (22:48.10), Erin Dorn (23:01.60) and Olivia Smith (23:32.60) also scored for Manistee.

“It was great,” said Manistee head coach Andy Anderson. “The kids were pretty reluctant to get up at 6:30 a.m. and leave by 7 a.m. — and so was I. After the two-hour drive we were all pretty tired but they got there and it was one of the fastest courses we’ve been on all year. We saw a lot of PRs — especially from our younger kids. Our freshmen and our sophomores ran really good races. It was a fun meet and the kids are already asking to go back next year.”

Hunter Bentley led the Laker boys by taking 41st with a time of 18:26.70. Jarrett Buckner (18:44.90), Sam Corey (19:09.20), Luca Leffew (19:14.30) and Trevor Eisenlohr (20:18.50) also posted scoring times. Hayley May led the girls with a time of 24:16.30. Kalissa Swanson (25:52.20) and Angel Klein (33:29.40) also ran for Bear Lake.

“We did pretty well,” said Bear Lake head coach Tony Shrum. “There was only one school there smaller than us, so with really good competition I thought both the boys and girls came in focused, excited to race and had some really good performances. … I’m looking forward to another good week and next weekend we get to go to Portage and race against a bunch of really good Division 4 teams and it will be a good opportunity to see where we’re at as a team.”

The Chippewas host a Lakes-8 Jamboree Tuesday while the Lakers next compete at the West Michigan D League Championships at Mason County Eastern Wednesday.