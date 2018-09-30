Recycle Rama: Inaugural event encourages recycling and reuse

MANISTEE — The inaugural Recycle Rama Northwest Michigan served as a one-stop drop-off for citizens and their recyclables on Saturday at Manistee High School.

The purpose of the event was to provide a convenient, free or low-cost drop-off day in which various materials were collected for recycling or reuse. A variety of collection agencies and organizations in the region convened at one location to receive “hard to recycle” and “in good condition” reuse materials for free or a small fee.

“We would have liked to see a few more people come through, but it’s the first year,” said Sarah Archer, Manistee County’s recycling coordinator. “But the people who participated today, both from the collection vendor side and the participant side, were really happy to be here.

“It goes back to that old saying: one man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” she added. “In this particular case it’s a business or agency that will reuse these materials, often times to help people in need. And it’s about spreading awareness of these resources, so people can use them wisely.”

A wide variety of materials were accepted Saturday by a number of area organizations, which included Bay Area Recycling for Charities, eRecycle TC, Larry Bowling Metal Recycling, Lighthouse Pregnancy Center, Love INC, Manistee County Libraries, Manistee Lion’s Club, Padnos and VFW Bear Creek Post #6333.

Items collected for reuse ranged from appliances, household furniture, books, infant and toddler items, winter clothing, eye glasses and sunglasses, and camping supplies. Materials that were accepted for recycling included electronics, scrap metal, non-working appliances, mattresses and box springs, car batteries, American flags and polystyrene (Styrofoam).

“We have 10 different vendors here today, and all of them have received some material,” Archer said. “The busiest (stations) have been electronics and mattresses, which is interesting because those were some of the only materials that had a fee.”

Recycle Rama has been years in the making, according to Archer.

“This event is actually a culmination of a couple years worth of planning,” she said. “We’ve held many meetings with stakeholders in the region to address a lack of resources for recycling in the area, with the goal of improving the options in Manistee County.”

The event was made possible by a USDA Rural Development grant facilitated by the Alliance for Economic Success as part of the Regional Resource Recovery (3R) Project. The project team is made up of representatives from local units of government, county governments, educational institutions and environmental organizations throughout Northwest Michigan.

The focus of the project and its members is to develop a collaborative solution for resource recovery and to improve and expand current recycling throughout the area.

“We had an opportunity to apply for a grant on a regional level for a broader and bigger impact,” Archer said. “What it really boiled down to was this single event to help raise awareness and bring attention to some of the opportunities that are out there, not just to recycle your traditional household packaging materials but to maybe go beyond, to keep things from going into a landfill.

“It also helps support the missions and causes of these local organizations that are involved.”

Sponsors supporting the Recycle Rama event included Amor Sign Studios, Family Fare, Meijer, Two Slices, Padnos, Larsen’s Landscaping and Sports Ink.

Archer said the plan is for Recycle Rama to return on a yearly basis.

“We’ve talked about different things we could do with it next time, and maybe even reconsider the timing of it to the spring or summer,” she said. “But we’re going to continue to pursue it, that’s for sure.”