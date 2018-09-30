Soup luncheon to be held Saturday in Brethren

BRETHREN — Cooler fall weather means it’s time for hearty soup luncheons.

The first of this season’s luncheons will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Epworth Methodist Church, located at 3939 N. High Bridge Road in Brethren.

Participants can enjoy sampling several of 10 to 12 homemade soups, breads and desserts.

Sponsored by the Brethren Heritage Association, there will be opportunity to identify some regularly used household items found in area homes in the early 1900s.

There is no charge for the meal, but donations are welcomed.