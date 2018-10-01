Authorities urge public to know child passenger safety

MANISTEE COUNTY — Although National Child Passenger Safety week has come to an end, awareness around the issue continues to spread in Manistee County.

Gov. Rick Snyder proclaimed Sept. 23-29 as the national week to remind parents and caregivers about the importance of making sure all children are safe when traveling. Now, local authorities are reminding drivers to follow all regulations.

Officials with the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Department of Public Safety (LRBOI) and Manistee County Sheriff’s Office are encouraging parents and caregivers to optimize safety, know the law and to check car seats each time before taking a drive.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, car crashes are a leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13 years old. Car seats reduced the risk of death by 71 percent for infants, and around 54 percent for toddlers.

Lt. Brian Gutowski, emergency management coordinator for the sheriff’s office, said parents and guardians should take the time to learn safety laws and regulations, and never drive without a fully effective car seat.

“I can’t stress enough how important it is for parents to follow car seat safety laws,” said Gutowski. “The proof is in the statistics.”

Gutwoski said child restraints reduce the risk of injury by 71-82 percent and reduce the risk of death by 28 percent, compared to using a seat belt alone. Booster seats reduce the risk of nonfatal injuries by 45 percent among 4 to 8 year old children, compared to the use of seat belts.

“Seat belts and car seats contact the strongest parts of the body and spread the force of a crash over a wide area; they also help slow the body, and protect the brain and spinal cord during a crash,” said Gutowski.

Before driving, parents and caregivers are required to follow these safety regulations:

• Any child should be placed in a car seat or booster seat until they are at least 4 foot 9 inches, and are between the ages of 8-12 years old. Children who are under 13 years old, who meet this requirement, should still ride in the back seat (while wearing a lap and shoulder belt);

• Rear-facing car seats should be used from birth until 2 years old, or until the child reaches the weight limit of their seat. Keep children in a rear-facing seat as long as possible, until they outgrow the seat;

• Forward-facing seats with a harness can be used until they reach the maximum weight limit, or height restriction of their seat — typically 40 to 65 pounds (2-7 years old); and

• A belt-positioning booster seat should be used until the child is at least 4 foot 9 inches, and are between 8-12 years old.

Officer Pat Gilles, with the LRBOI Department of Public Safety, who conducts car seat safety checks, said the number one violation he typically identifies is drivers who misuse the car seats, or a child is too big or small for the type of seat in use.

He said people are also unaware of expiration dates.

“If you look at the bottom of the seats, they do have expiration dates; in Michigan we are fortunate to have spring, summer, winter and fall, so that means the plastic can wear out,” said Gilles. “Sometimes they just don’t look to see if the seat will fit their child.”

While car seats are easily found second-hand, Gilles said parents and guardians should always refrain from buying used car seats, as they do not typically know its history.

“A lot of people like to find seats from garage sales, what we do in that instance is tear them up so people cannot use them,” said Gilles. “One seat could have been in an accident, and could have stress fractures or the straps are bad.”

Gutowski said often caregivers and parents are just simply not educated on the regulations.

“Violations of child restraint laws are fairly common,” he said. “That being said, I think many of the violations occur because the parent or guardian of the child isn’t educated on the laws. I encourage any parents or guardians to reach out to local law enforcement if (they) have a question on child restraint laws, or car seat installation.”

To be sure a child is safe, Gilles said car seats should be checked before each use. Sheriff’s deputy Mike Sekuris, who also handles car seat checks on behalf of the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, said drivers should make sure the seat was not moved or adjusted, since the last use.

Gutowski added that the majority of car seat failures are actually due to improper installation.

“According to AAA, three out of four car seats are installed incorrectly,” he said. “Before you install your car seat, you should read both the car seat instruction manual and your vehicle owner’s manual. Also consider bringing it in to deputy Sekuris, so he can ensure it’s installed correctly.

“Used safety equipment such as car seats should always be inspected, prior to use. Our children are too important to take chances.”

Sekuris can be contacted for car seat safety checks at the sheriff’s office by calling (231) 723-8393.

Residents can also contact Gilles at the LRBOI Justice Center at (231) 723-8288. Parents who need help finding a car seat should contact local authorities for recommendations, or for any available assistance.

“People can contact the department, and they are given my information — I will normally contact them to set something up,” said Gilles. “Nine times out of 10 they are in need of a seat or a check, and 90 percent of the time I am able to leave that seat safer than I found it.”

For more information on the child passenger safety law or other details, go to www.safercar.gov/parents.