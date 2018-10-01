BREND RUSCH: What does Schuette’s appearance with Ted Nugent mean?

TO THE EDITOR:

Bill Schuette recently sank to another new low, appearing with Ted Nugent at a local family tavern in Traverse City. Ted Nugent, NRA board member and extremist troll, continues to prove he has not yet reached his final depth of repugnance.

After the Parkland massacre of 17 students and teachers, the survivors organized one of the biggest protests in American history in only six weeks. More than 800 protests for stricter gun laws were held in the United States and in countries around the world, with hundreds of thousands of people protesting in Washington, D.C. alone.

The never-been-under-fire, draft-dodging Nugent took to the airwaves to denounce the survivors as “liars,” “mushy-brained children,” and “soulless.” He then urged prayer to (his) God that “the lies can be crushed and the liars can be silenced.”

Does Schuette agree with Nugent’s vitriol and hateful rhetoric? Did Schuette’s appearance with Nugent reveal his true moral character and the direction in which he plans to lead Michigan if elected? A Michigan filled with even more hate and guns?

Bill Schuette would do well to remember the old proverb — “If you lie down with dogs, you will get up with fleas.”

Brenda Rusch

Traverse City