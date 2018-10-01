Cadillac native promoted to lieutenant

GAYLORD — The Michigan State Police has announced the promotion of detective Sgt. Travis House to lieutenant. He will serve as public information officer and spokesperson for the Seventh District Headquarters in this new rank.

As public information officer and spokesperson for the Seventh District, House is responsible for acting as a media liaison to Northern Michigan media partners.

House enlisted with the department in 1998 and graduated as a member of the 116th Recruit School. In his 20-year career, House has previously served at the former Reed City Post and the Cadillac Post.

House has held the ranks of trooper, sergeant and detective sergeant. House graduated from Mesick High School and holds an associate’s degree from Northwestern Michigan College in Traverse City.