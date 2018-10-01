Manistee Democrat’s mobile office hours slated for Oct. 12, 26

MANISTEE COUNTY — The mobile office of the Manistee County Democratic Party continues to make stops around Manistee County.

Interested parties are welcome to stop by the mobile office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the U.S. Post Office on Oct. 12 in Bear Lake and Oct. 26 in Copemish.

Those interested can pick up information about candidates seeking office this year, join the party, find out what the party stands for, pick up voter registration materials, ask about volunteering opportunities or express their views.

The Democratic Party is interested in reaching out to all communities in the county and will be sending out its mobile office to other towns and villages as well. The party reminds all U. S. citizens that it is their civic responsibility to participate in the voting process. Failure to exercise that responsibility compromises the future health of the country. Being informed is the first step in meeting this responsibility.