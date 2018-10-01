Paint the Town Pink slated for Thursday

MANISTEE — It takes a village to paint a town pink.

And for more than a decade now, the Manistee community has embraced the effort to raise awareness of breast health through the annual Paint the Town Pink event.

From pink bows to pink storefronts and participants in pink attire, River Street will again be flooded with support of the cause on Thursday as the 11th annual installment is observed, as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The front page of the News Advocate also turns pink for a day.

“It has truly been a celebration of life,” said Paint the Town Pink co-chair Nancy Day. “It’s not just one, two or three people putting this together; the whole community has put their arms around this project and that’s what has made it so successful.

“We’re so pleased that it has been this well received.”

All ages and walks of life are invited to attend the celebration and traditional Ribbon Walk, which will take participants along Manistee’s Riverwalk from the Municipal Marina (480 River St.) and back through River Street to the starting point.

Gathering for the event will begin at 4 p.m. near the River Street fountain, across from the marina building. A brief ceremony to honor and remember those affected by cancer will be held at 4:45 p.m. while the Ribbon Walk is slated to begin at 5 p.m.

The event, which will be held rain or shine, has annually drawn participants in the hundreds, and even more counting the groups, businesses and governing bodies who support the event in various ways.

Day and fellow co-chair Julie Raymond stress that the purpose of the event is to raise awareness of proper breast health, first and foremost.

“If this event inspires just one person to get checked — and maybe even detect something early — then it has been successful,” Raymond said.

“This has always been about raising the level of breast health awareness and encouraging women as well as men to do their regular self breast exams, as well as consult with their healthcare professionals,” Day added. “Early detection is key to the success of outcomes.”

Gifts from the hearts of participants, subsequently, has been an added benefit of Paint the Town Pink.

Any money raised through these gifts — from Paint the Town Pink T-shirt sales to donations — stays completely local, supporting women’s services at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital.

“We are so very grateful for everyone’s support of this event over the years, in sunshine and in pouring rain,” said Gina Hodges, diagnostic imaging manager at Manistee Hospital. “Proceeds from Paint the Town Pink truly make a difference to our community, helping ensure the hospital is able to provide state-of-the art technology right here in Manistee.”

Paint the Town Pink T-shirts, which come in two color combinations, are available for purchase in the Radiology Department at Manistee Hospital (1465 E Parkdale Ave.) as well as at Moving Spirits (429 River St.)

For a donation, the public may recognize a loved one by having his or her name placed on a large pink bow that are being used to decorate downtown Manistee during Paint the Town Pink. Names for the bows are due by Wednesday. More information and forms are available at munsonhealthcare.org/pttp.