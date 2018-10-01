River Street public bathrooms closed until further notice

MANISTEE — Following several acts of vandalism and small fires, the Manistee City Police Department announced on Monday the public bathrooms on River Street are closed.

Reports were recently made on the bathrooms located in the 300 block of River Street. The bathrooms will be closed until further notice, pending the ongoing investigation.

Tim Kozal, Manistee Department of Public Safety director, said there were a couple reports of vandalism over the past three weeks. Small fires were also reported over the past three days.

Some of the vandalism included broken faucets, and feces spread on walls.

Anyone with information pertaining to the investigation is asked to call the Manistee Police Department at (231) 723-2533. Kozal reminds citizens that if they “see something, say something.”