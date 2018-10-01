Signs of change: October ushers in the most colorful time of year

MANISTEE COUNTY — Monday marked the first day of October, which is the month that marks the most colorful time of the fall. And Manistee County happens to be home to some of the season’s most picturesque views in the state.

While local leaves are showing some early signs of autumn color change, the best is yet to come.

Bright reds, yellows and oranges will be sweeping through the state throughout the month, but Northwest Michigan is expected to see its peak leaf color between Oct. 14-21.

The Upper Peninsula has already started to see the bulk of its color change, while the inland Lower Peninsula traditionally peaks mid-month.

Trees along the shore of Lake Michigan are expected to hold on to shades of green until the latter half of October.

Temperature, soil moisture and sunlight are major determining factors as trees turn. More sunlight means earlier color changes while heavy winds and rain will drop leaves before they’re able to turn bright.

A dry autumn with warm days and cool nights are perfect conditions for a colorful season.

For residents and visitors alike, M-22 — which winds through Manistee County — is a premier destination for a fall color tour.

From T-shirts to bumper stickers and to-do lists of Northern Michigan travelers, the road certainly has a reputation around the state and beyond.

Perfect for a scenic drive along the lake, the highway embodies Michigan in its purest form.

And thanks to years of work by the M-22 Benzie-Manistee Byway Committee, the 49-mile stretch that runs through the two counties is fittingly and officially designated a “Pure Michigan Scenic Byway.”