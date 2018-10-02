Brethren National Honor Society collecting items for fire victims

BRETHREN — On Friday evening Brethren High School National Honor Society will be collecting items for one of our Bobcat families who recently lost everything in a fire.

The National Honor Society are hoping that anyone who can contribute a new or gently used item, please bring it to the game on Friday. A table will be set up at the entrance to collect items. The following items are needed:

• Boys clothing and shoes in sizes 5T, 4T, 3T, and 2T;

• Boys shoes and boots sizes 11-12, 10-11, and 9;

• Girls clothing size 18-24 months;

• Girls shoes and boots size 5;

• Women’s clothing size Lg/XL, pants size 14/16;

• Women’s shoes size 10.5;

• Men’s clothing size med/lg, pants size 32-34;

• Men’s shoes size 10;

• Socks and underwear for all;

• Size 5 diapers;

• Toiletries of all kinds;

• Kitchen items;

• Towels and bed linens; and

• Toys

Honor Society members said that any help that can be given to assist them on this endeavor will be greatly appreciated.