Brethren National Honor Society collecting items for fire victims

BRETHREN — On Friday evening Brethren High School National Honor Society will be collecting items for one of our Bobcat families who recently lost everything in a fire.

The National Honor Society are hoping that anyone who can contribute a new or gently used item, please bring it to the game on Friday. A table will be set up at the entrance to collect items. The following items are needed:

• Boys clothing and shoes in sizes 5T, 4T, 3T, and 2T;

• Boys shoes and boots sizes 11-12, 10-11, and 9;

• Girls clothing size 18-24 months;

• Girls shoes and boots size 5;

• Women’s clothing size Lg/XL, pants size 14/16;

• Women’s shoes size 10.5;

• Men’s clothing size med/lg, pants size 32-34;

• Men’s shoes size 10;

• Socks and underwear for all;

• Size 5 diapers;

• Toiletries of all kinds;

• Kitchen items;

• Towels and bed linens; and

• Toys

Honor Society members said that any help that can be given to assist them on this endeavor will be greatly appreciated.

Posted by Ken Grabowski

Ken is News Advocate’s education reporter. He coordinates coverage for all Manistee County schools and West Shore Community College. He can be reached by phone at (231) 398-3125 or by email at kgrabowski@pioneergroup.com.

