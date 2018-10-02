Chippewa soccer shows no mercy, routs Pentwater 8-0

MANISTEE — Just like its last home match, Manistee soccer played an abbreviated match Tuesday night.

Unlike its last home match, the Chippewas won easily, pounding Pentwater 8-0 in a game shortened by mercy rule.

Previously Manistee lost to Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 3-0 in a game shortened by lightning, but this time it was the Chippewas’ turn to bring the thunder, scoring seven goals in the first half and ending it less than five minutes into the second.

Elmo Sarabia scored three goals, Caleb Adamski scored two goals and assisted on another and Dylan Johnson, Josh Fitzgerald and Sebastian Larsen had one each for Manistee.

The game was the first start for Adamski at right wing, after stepping forward from center back. Adamski missed about a week with an injury, and Chippewas head coach Brandon Prince said that he liked the new lineup in the back, so he made the switch, and liked what he saw.

“We’ve been working with him the last week-and-a-half on the wing and you could see tonight that he’s grasping it,” Prince said. “The speed will come and the decision-making will come, but tonight he did a nice job for us.”

Adamski opened scoring just 48 seconds into the contest, when what looked like an attempted cross found the back of the net.

It was one of three or four such goals for Manistee, including the game-ending goal from Larsen, from sharp angles and largely unintentional.

“Some of the finishes weren’t what we were looking for, and I don’t think the players that served the ball were even looking for them, but the idea was there,” Prince said. “That was good to see tonight.”

All in all, Prince said that he got what he wanted out of the game, in which he had hoped to field his junior-varsity team against the Division 4 Falcons. But the JV’s already had three games scheduled this week, so the varsity took care of business.

“I think the possession could have been a little quicker at some points in the game, but they worked on the sequences we need to to play those tougher teams,” Prince said.

Next up for the Chippewas is a Lakes-8 home game against Muskegon Catholic on Thursday, Oct. 4, kickoff at 5 p.m.