Looking Back

40 YEARS AGO

Snow fence

City workers started unloading snow fence at First Street Beach this morning. Paul DeWitt city administrative assistant, said the fence will be put up to keep sand from blowing during anticipated strong fall winds. More fence will be put in place as the winter season draws nearer. All the fences will stay up until spring.

Schwaiger is Homecoming Queen

Lana Schwaiger, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Schwaiger of Manistee, has been selected as a Homecoming Queen candidate at Michigan Technological University. A sophomore majoring in business, Ms. Schwaiger is sponsored by Douglass Houghton Hall Girls. The MTU Homecoming game is scheduled for October 7 against St. Cloud State University.

60 YEARS AGO

Williams opens Realty Office

A new business in town, the Strout Realty, has opened an office on Walta Street right across from the C & O railroad station. Their representative in this business here is Aarne C. Williams, a former resident of Chicago, Illinois, but now living on a farm in Kaleva.

80 YEARS AGO

Perch run is on at piers

The annual fall perch run is now in full swing at the Lake Michigan piers and hundreds are taking advantage of the fine fishing. The piers were crowded and many boats dotted the harbor mouth Saturday and Sunday with virtually every angler reporting a fine catch, many attaining the limit of 50.

Potato crop above average

Michigan’s 1938 potato-crop average will be far above average in quality, according to Federal-State inspection service officials. According to the first annual report of the service for year ending July 1, from its inception in October, 1937, as submitted today. 79 of 83 counties of the state which during the past season furnished a total of 24,079 cars of inspected farm produce, of which 20,243 cars were potatoes.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum