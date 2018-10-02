MCCF opens YAC application to area students

MANISTEE — The Manistee County Community Foundation has now opened their annual 2018-2019 Youth Advisory Council (YAC) membership application for eligible Manistee County high school students.

The primary role of YAC student members is to recommend grants from the Manistee County Community Foundation’s Youth Endowment Fund to help address the needs and opportunities of Manistee County Youth. YAC members provide leadership, learn about philanthropy and actively serve their community.

The YAC is accepting applications from all ninth grade students in the county. Twelfth grade students at MMHS and tenth – twelfth grade students at CASMAN Academy are also eligible to apply for open representative seats.

Manistee Great Lakes Virtual Academy and homeschooled high school students who are Manistee County residents are also eligible to apply. Interested students can contact school principals or guidance counselors for more information and/or visit the Manistee County Community Foundation’s Youth Advisory Council webpage for the online application.

The Manistee County Community Foundation’s Youth Advisory Council (YAC) is comprised of approximately 20 high school students representing each of the county’s six school districts. The YAC governs the Manistee County Youth Endowment Fund, advises on grants out of the fund each year, learns about leadership and performs community service.

This special group of young people are Manistee County’s own local panel of experts regarding youth issues who provide recommendations to the Manistee County Community Foundation board of directors about grants to be awarded from the fund each year. The Manistee County Youth Advisory Council awarded the following grants in the spring of 2018 to meet the following needs of Manistee County youth:

• $75 to Manistee Middle High School to support the 6th Grad STEP Up Mentoring program

• $300 to the Manistee County Library to develop a new space for teens at the Manistee Branch

• $750 to Staircase Youth Services to support their Summer Program

• $825 to West Shore Community College to support scholarships for Manistee County students to attend College for Kids

• $400 to Substance Education Awareness (SEA) Manistee to support youth involvement through Students Against Destructive Decisions and Peer Mentoring

Over 20 years ago, in efforts to increase the giving capacity of state Community Foundations and to engage youth in the grantmaking process, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation sponsored a Youth Challenge for Community Foundations to grow youth endowment funds. Today, there are over 1,500 young people serving on 86 youth grantmaking committees in Michigan, with endowment fund assets exceeding $62 million in the state.

These youth grantmaking committees are a subcommittee of statewide Community Foundations with permanently endowed youth funds. They are composed of youth members ages 12-21 who review and allocate grant dollars to local non-profit youth programming. Youth grantmakers across the state collectively give $1.5 million in grants per year.

The Manistee County Community Foundation Youth Advisory Council (YAC) has been in existence for more than 20 years and works to support youth programming and opportunities in our local community.

If you have questions about applying to the YAC please contact: Kate Thomson, MCCF Youth & Education Program Associate at kate@manisteefoundation.org or 723-1486.