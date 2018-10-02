Portager spikers swept by Kingsley in 3 sets

ONEKAMA — Onekama volleyball hosted Kingsley in a Northwest Conference showdown and were swept by the Stags in three sets by scores of 10-25, 18-25 and 16-25 Tuesday.

Kingsley is the 11th-ranked team in the state among Division 2 schools and the Portagers were unable to recover from a slow start against the highly skilled squad.

The Stags jumped out to a 7-2 advantage in the opening set. After a side-out, three consecutive aces by Kaitlyn McGrady made the score 6-7 but from there Kingsley was able to cap off an 18-4 run with a booming spike to secure the first set.

“They hit hard,” said Onekama senior Chloe Wisniski. “They know exactly where to hit: Where we’re not.”

The second set looked a lot like the first until the Portagers started to battle back. An ace by Ella Acton made the score 7-14. 10-7 run by Onekama that saw Acton hold serve for five points made the score 17-21. Kingsley was able to string together some points and the Portagers trailed 17-24. A big block by McGrady gave them some life but the Stags were then able to tip the ball over the net to take another set.

With the loss the Portagers fall to 19-2-7 on the season.

“I didn’t feel the girls really rallied together as they could have,” said Onekama head coach Linda Elo. “They came back once but didn’t hold the lead. Kingsley has some hard hitters. … It’s a good team to show us where our weaknesses are — and where our strengths are. It’s always good to play that kind of competition.”

The contest saw some long volleys with impressive plays made on both sides of the net. Hanna Hughes was able to set up Colleen McCarthy for some strong spikes but more often than not it was Kingsley finding the kill.

The Portagers took their first lead of the night early in the third set when two unanswered points made the score 2-1. They pushed it to 3-1 and held a lead as late as 4-3 before the Stags regained their momentum and scored six unanswered to make it 4-9.

A short time later five unanswered points by Kingsley left Onekama trailing 8-18. The two teams essentially played even from that point forward and the Stags secured the victory with yet another powerful spike.

“There are things to work on,” Elo said. “We’ll leave it at that.”

Colleen McCarthy led the team in kills with seven. Hughes amassed a team-high 14 assists and McGrady had four solo blocks for the Portagers.

“We started off really really slow,” Wisniski said. “Then we picked up momentum, covered decent but we could have been better.”

Elo was pleased with how her team bounced back from a shaky first set and was much more competitive in the second and third.

“They rallied a little bit,” Elo said. “But probably not enough.”

The Portagers next see action at home against Mason County Central Thursday at 5 p.m. for a non-conference match.