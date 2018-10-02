PREP ROUNDUP: Bobcats hammer Baldwin in 3 sets; Chippewas down Muskegon Hts.

BALDWIN — Brethren volleyball headed to Baldwin to take on the Panthers in a West Michigan D League contest. The Bobcats made some tweaks to the lineup and won in three sets by scores of 25-22, 25-14 and 25-12.

“We changed things up again because things weren’t clicking,” said Brethren head coach Jody Powell. “We have to, because when things aren’t working you can’t just keep beating a dead horse. Sometimes it’s not going to come with practice. Sometimes you just have to find the chemistry that works or the leader on the court that you need to have. Whatever those things are, you have to keep looking for them. You can’t quit on these kids. You have to find what they’re good at.”

Whitney Danks led Brethren with eight aces, three kills, four blocks, 12 assists and 11 digs. Kylah Fischer added eight kills, four assists, a block and 11 digs. Megan Cordes finished with 16 digs and an ace.

Brethren heads to Walkerville for another WMDL matchup Thursday at 7 p.m.

Manistee volleyball tops Heights

MUSKEGON — Manistee volleyball recorded its first victory of the season on the road over Lakes-8 foe Muskegon Heights Tuesday. The Chippewas won in three sets by scores of 25-13, 25-9 and 25-6 and move to 1-7 on the season and 1-3 in the Lakes-8 Conference.

“(Tuesday’s) game was fun,” said Manistee head coach Laura Martz. “… We have continued working on moving and shifting and that will be the key moving forward with our season.”

Logan Wayward had seven kills and six aces for Manistee. Anna Jankwietz added two kills and seven aces while Lauren Guenthardt amassed three kills and two aces.

The Chippewas next see action at the Suttons Bay Invite at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Chippewas host Lakes-8 Jamboree

MANISTEE — Manistee cross country hosted a Lakes-8 Jamboree Tuesday and the Chippewas finished second on the boys’ side with 38 points, 11 off of first-place Muskegon Western Michigan Christian’s 27. The girls took third with 72 points while the Warriors again took first with 31.

Ransom Hoeflinger led the Manistee boys and took fourth overall with a time of 18:14.82 while Caiden Cudney took fifth with a 18:49.08. Declan McCann’s time of 19:02.44 was good for seventh while Oscar Sachs took ninth with his time of 19:09.16. Bishop Davis (19:58.44) also scored for the Chippewas.

Freshman Jenna Fortier paced the Manistee girls with a time of 23:11.24 — good for 11th place — while Erin Dorn followed closely behind in 12th place with her time of 23:14.67. Olivia Holtgren (23:38.95), Kendahl Wright (23:58.04) and Olivia Smith (24:36.74) also scored for the Chippewas.

Manistee next competes at the Portage Invitational Saturday at 9:30 a.m.