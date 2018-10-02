WSCC to offer financial aid and FAFSA workshops

SCOTTVILLE – West Shore Community College’s Financial Aid Office will host a series of financial aid workshops for prospective college students and their families. High school students and their parents as well as adults considering going to college are encouraged to attend a workshop.

The workshops will be held in the following area high schools:

• Brethren – Oct. 3, 1:10-2:10 p.m.

• Casman – Oct. 9, TBD

• ASM Tech – Oct. 15, 11 a.m. at WSCC

• Manistee – Oct. 15, 6:30-8:00 p.m.

• Onekama – Oct. 30, 7-8 p.m.

• Bear Lake – Oct. 22, 12-1 p.m. and 6-7:00 pm

• Ludington – Oct. 24, 6-7:30 p.m.

• Mason Co. Central & Mason Co. Eastern – Nov. 1, 6 p.m., at MCC HS Library

The college has also scheduled several FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) Completion Workshops where current and future applicants are encouraged to attend a free work session with WSCC Financial Aid staff members who will guide applicants through the FAFSA form completion and submission process. These workshops will be held in:

Walkerville – Oct. 10, 6-8 p.m.

Baldwin – Oct. 11, 5-7 p.m.

ASM Tech – Oct. 18, 5-7 p.m.

Manistee County – Nov. 7, 3 – 7:30 p.m. at Manistee County ISD Bldg.

Mason Co. Central – Nov. 8, 3:30 – 7 p.m. at Mason Count Central HS Library

Ludington – TBD

Mason Co. Eastern – TBD

“We will be offering information that is applicable to attendance at any college, university, or other post-secondary institution,” said Rebekah Schaub, WSCC Director of Financial Aid.

General information will be covered about financial aid with detailed instructions on how to complete the FAFSA online. The form must be completed each year in order to be eligible to apply for federal financial assistance and to maintain eligibility for need-based institutional funding.

Students are encouraged to apply for financial aid this month, or as soon thereafter as possible, to increase their opportunity to receive aid awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Students who complete their 2019-20 FAFSA early can also expect to begin receiving their financial aid award notifications as early as December.

“Many people don’t realize that now is the time to begin investigating financial aid and scholarship opportunities for the next school year,” states Schaub. “Students could miss out on grants and scholarships by beginning the process too late. Many students also mistakenly think they will not qualify and never complete the application.”

For those unable to attend a workshop, the financial aid office, located in the Schoenherr Campus Center, is a resource for more information or to assist students in completing the FAFSA application. Students are encouraged to make an appointment.

The office telephone number is (231) 843-5518.