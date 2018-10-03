Brethren High School students enjoy homecoming week fun

BRETHREN — Anyone walking into the Brethren Middle/High School gymnasium on Wednesday afternoon with their eyes closed would have heard lots of grunts, groans, huffing and puffing and cheers.

It’s Homecoming week at Brethren Schools and the sounds coming out of the gymnasium were just those coming from a good natured tug-of-war competition between the high school grade levels. Teacher Andy Amstutuz, who coordinates the Homecoming events with the kids, said it has been a fun week at the school.

“It is going real well this week,” said Amstutz. “We are doing the preliminary rounds today in the tug-of-war and the finals are on Friday when we do the Homecoming assembly to determine what class wins.”

All of the classes compete against each other in a variety of events throughout the week to see which class can tally up the most points. However, Amstutz pointed out that the students really seem to get excited about the tug-of-war competition.

“This is really one of their favorites and there is bragging rights at stake here today,” said Amstutz. “There still is some bragging going on here, and we tie it in with class color day where each class wears a unique color shirt so it really looks cool.”

Some of the students had their faces painted and Amstutz said it all leads up to Friday’s 7 p.m. game with Mesick for “The Dam Brick trophy” that the two schools compete for every year.

“They are starting to get ramped up early as it is only Wednesday and they are getting excited for Friday already,” said Amstutz. “The kids are really looking forward to it.”

At Friday’s game the Homecoming court will be introduced and the king and queen will be crowned.

The 2018 Brethren High School homecoming court includes Haley Richardson (freshmen representative), Nick Wilson (freshmen representative), Kaden Podbilski (sophomore representative), Emily Agster (sophomore representative), Garrett Fraly (junior representative), Kierra Hough (junior representative), Brooklyn Cook (queen candidate), Kylah Fischer (queen candidate), Charlee Schaefer (queen candidate), Jake Riggs (king candidate), Adrian Dean (king candidate) and Hunter Wojciechowski (king candidate).